San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA +Ego Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 40m 35.332s 2 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 40m 36.585s 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 40m 38.637s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 40m 39.947s 5 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 40m 44.498s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 40m 45.671s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 45.766s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 40m 47.709s 9 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 53.574s 10 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 40m 54.892s 11 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 41m 3.228s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 41m 3.784s 13 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 41m 6.323s 14 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 41m 13.703s 15 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 41m 17.022s 16 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 41m 17.541s 17 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 41m 44.506s Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Mattia Pasini ITA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) DNF Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Fermín Aldeguer SPA +Ego Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) DNF Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF

Speed Up rookie Alonso Lopez wins the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, also the first victory by a non-Kalex rider since 2019.

Lopez - who only joined the team at Le Mans, in place of Romano Fenati - led most of the race, keeping Aron Canet at arm's reach throughout the closing stages.

The last time a Speed Up won was in the hands of a certain Fabio Quartararo at Catalunya 2018. The Frenchman came to congratulate his former team in parc ferme today.

Augusto Fernandez got the better of Albert Arenas for the final podium place and takes a four-point title lead over Ai Ogura into Aragon.

Home star Celestino Vietti crashed out at mid-distance, his fifth non-score of the season, leaving him 42 points behind Fernandez.

Jake Dixon suffered a nasty highside on the opening lap.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race