2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|+Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|40m 35.332s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|40m 36.585s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|40m 38.637s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 39.947s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|40m 44.498s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|40m 45.671s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 45.766s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|40m 47.709s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 53.574s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 54.892s
|11
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|41m 3.228s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 3.784s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|41m 6.323s
|14
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|41m 13.703s
|15
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|41m 17.022s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|41m 17.541s
|17
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 44.506s
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|DNF
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|+Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Speed Up rookie Alonso Lopez wins the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, also the first victory by a non-Kalex rider since 2019.
Lopez - who only joined the team at Le Mans, in place of Romano Fenati - led most of the race, keeping Aron Canet at arm's reach throughout the closing stages.
The last time a Speed Up won was in the hands of a certain Fabio Quartararo at Catalunya 2018. The Frenchman came to congratulate his former team in parc ferme today.
Augusto Fernandez got the better of Albert Arenas for the final podium place and takes a four-point title lead over Ai Ogura into Aragon.
Home star Celestino Vietti crashed out at mid-distance, his fifth non-score of the season, leaving him 42 points behind Fernandez.
Jake Dixon suffered a nasty highside on the opening lap.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race