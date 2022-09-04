2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Race Results

4 Sep 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2 race, San Marino MotoGP, 4 September

Race results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPA+Ego Speed Up(Boscoscuro)40m 35.332s
2Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)40m 36.585s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)40m 38.637s
4Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)40m 39.947s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)40m 44.498s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)40m 45.671s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)40m 45.766s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)40m 47.709s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)40m 53.574s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)40m 54.892s
11Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)41m 3.228s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)41m 3.784s
13Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)41m 6.323s
14Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)41m 13.703s
15Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)41m 17.022s
16Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)41m 17.541s
17Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)41m 44.506s
 Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)DNF 
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Fermín AldeguerSPA+Ego Speed Up(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)DNF 
 Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 
 Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 

Speed Up rookie Alonso Lopez wins the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, also the first victory by a non-Kalex rider since 2019.

Lopez - who only joined the team at Le Mans, in place of Romano Fenati - led most of the race, keeping Aron Canet at arm's reach throughout the closing stages.

The last time a Speed Up won was in the hands of a certain Fabio Quartararo at Catalunya 2018. The Frenchman came to congratulate his former team in parc ferme today.

Augusto Fernandez got the better of Albert Arenas for the final podium place and takes a four-point title lead over Ai Ogura into Aragon.

Home star Celestino Vietti crashed out at mid-distance, his fifth non-score of the season, leaving him 42 points behind Fernandez.

Jake Dixon suffered a nasty highside on the opening lap.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 