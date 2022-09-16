2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results

16 Sep 2022
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

Moto2 Aragon - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.925s
2Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 53.057s
3Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 53.246s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 53.281s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 53.399s
6Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 53.427s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.538s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.599s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 53.665s
10Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.821s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.936s
12Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.974s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 54.017s
14Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 54.049s
15Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 54.442s
16Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 54.521s
17Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 54.533s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 54.579s
19Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 54.677s
20Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.692s
21Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.731s
22Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.737s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.739s
24Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.765s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.854s
26Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 54.924s
27Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 55.173s
28Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 55.182s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 55.279s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 56.323s

Title leader Augusto Fernandez, set to be complete the 2023 MotoGP grid as a GASGAS Tech3 rider, leads opening Moto2 practice at Aragon.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 