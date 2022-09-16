Moto2 Aragon - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 52.925s 2 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 53.057s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 53.246s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 53.281s 5 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 53.399s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 53.427s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.538s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 53.599s 9 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 53.665s 10 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 53.821s 11 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.936s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 53.974s 13 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 54.017s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 54.049s 15 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 54.442s 16 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 54.521s 17 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 54.533s 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 54.579s 19 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 54.677s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 54.692s 21 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 54.731s 22 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 54.737s 23 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 54.739s 24 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 54.765s 25 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 54.854s 26 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 54.924s 27 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 55.173s 28 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 55.182s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 55.279s 30 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 56.323s

Title leader Augusto Fernandez, set to be complete the 2023 MotoGP grid as a GASGAS Tech3 rider, leads opening Moto2 practice at Aragon.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race