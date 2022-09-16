2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
|Moto2 Aragon - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.925s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.057s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.246s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.281s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.399s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.427s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.538s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.599s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.665s
|10
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.821s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.936s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.974s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.017s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.049s
|15
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.442s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.521s
|17
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 54.533s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.579s
|19
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.677s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.692s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.731s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.737s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.739s
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.765s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.854s
|26
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.924s
|27
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.173s
|28
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.182s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.279s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 56.323s
Title leader Augusto Fernandez, set to be complete the 2023 MotoGP grid as a GASGAS Tech3 rider, leads opening Moto2 practice at Aragon.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race