2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
|Moto2 Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.180s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.267s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.269s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.276s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.413s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.427s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.464s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.527s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.640s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.680s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.853s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.887s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.927s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.128s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.176s
|16
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.212s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.413s
|18
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.418s
|19
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.433s
|20
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.454s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.512s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.606s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.643s
|24
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.685s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.694s
|26
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.717s
|27
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.733s
|28
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.116s
|29
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.138s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.517s
The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race