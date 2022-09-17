2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results

17 Sep 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

Moto2 Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.180s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.267s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.269s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.276s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.413s
6Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.427s
7Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.464s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.527s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.640s
10Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.680s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.853s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.887s
13Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 52.927s
14Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.128s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 53.176s
16Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.212s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.413s
18Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.418s
19Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.433s
20Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.454s
21Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.512s
22Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.606s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.643s
24Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.685s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.694s
26Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.717s
27Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.733s
28Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 54.116s
29Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 54.138s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 54.517s

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 