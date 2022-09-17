Moto2 Aragon - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 52.180s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 52.267s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 52.269s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 52.276s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.413s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 52.427s 7 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 52.464s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.527s 9 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 52.640s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 52.680s 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 52.853s 12 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 52.887s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 52.927s 14 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 53.128s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 53.176s 16 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 53.212s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 53.413s 18 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 53.418s 19 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 53.433s 20 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.454s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 53.512s 22 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 53.606s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 53.643s 24 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.685s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.694s 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.717s 27 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 53.733s 28 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 54.116s 29 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 54.138s 30 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 54.517s

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race