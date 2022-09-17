2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, Aragon - Qualifying Results

17 Sep 2022
Qualifying results from the 2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.888s
2Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.012s
3Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.179s
4Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.270s
5Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.274s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.280s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.289s
8Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.397s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.475s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.576s
11Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 52.807s
12Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 52.872s
13Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 52.883s
14Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 52.967s
15Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.002s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.404s
17Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.481s
18Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 54.042s
19Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.834s
20Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.887s
21Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.941s
22Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.045s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.243s
24Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.364s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.450s
26Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.487s
27Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.500s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.954s
29Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 53.959s
30Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 54.115s

Moto2 title leader and future MotoGP rider Augusto Fernandez takes pole position for the Aragon Grand Prix.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 