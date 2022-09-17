2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, Aragon - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
|Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, Aragon - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.888s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.012s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.179s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.270s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.274s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.280s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.289s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.397s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.475s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.576s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.807s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.872s
|13
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.883s
|14
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.967s
|15
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.002s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.404s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.481s
|18
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.042s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.834s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.887s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.941s
|22
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.045s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.243s
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.364s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.450s
|26
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.487s
|27
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.500s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.954s
|29
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.959s
|30
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.115s
Moto2 title leader and future MotoGP rider Augusto Fernandez takes pole position for the Aragon Grand Prix.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race