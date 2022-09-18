2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results

Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 35.337s 2 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 39m 37.949s 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 39.136s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 39m 43.073s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 39m 43.140s 6 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 39m 43.957s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 39m 50.230s 8 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 39m 55.351s 9 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 2.095s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 6.697s 11 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 40m 6.838s 12 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 7.213s 13 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 40m 7.289s 14 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 40m 7.515s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 40m 8.232s 16 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 8.733s 17 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 40m 18.335s 18 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 20.651s 19 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 25.425s 20 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 28.719s 21 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 40m 37.836s Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) DNF

Rookie Pedro Acosta takes his second win of the season in the Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, while Ajo team-mate Augusto Fernandez extends his slim world championship lead over Ai Ogura despite losing second to Aron Canet in the closing laps.

Jake Dixon crashed while battling with Ogura and Tony Arbolino for fourth on the final lap.

Misano winner Alonso Lopez lost the front of his Boscoscuro and fell at the second corner.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race