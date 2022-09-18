2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results

18 Sep 2022
Pedro Acosta , Moto2, Aragon MotoGP, 17 September

Race results from the 2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at MotorLand.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 35.337s
2Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)39m 37.949s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 39.136s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)39m 43.073s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)39m 43.140s
6Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)39m 43.957s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)39m 50.230s
8Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)39m 55.351s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)40m 2.095s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)40m 6.697s
11Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)40m 6.838s
12Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)40m 7.213s
13Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)40m 7.289s
14Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)40m 7.515s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)40m 8.232s
16Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)40m 8.733s
17Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)40m 18.335s
18Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 20.651s
19Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 25.425s
20Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)40m 28.719s
21Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)40m 37.836s
 Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 
 Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 
 Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 

Rookie Pedro Acosta takes his second win of the season in the Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, while Ajo team-mate Augusto Fernandez extends his slim world championship lead over Ai Ogura despite losing second to Aron Canet in the closing laps.

Jake Dixon crashed while battling with Ogura and Tony Arbolino for fourth on the final lap.

Misano winner Alonso Lopez lost the front of his Boscoscuro and fell at the second corner.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 