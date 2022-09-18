2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, MotorLand - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at MotorLand.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 35.337s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|39m 37.949s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 39.136s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|39m 43.073s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 43.140s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|39m 43.957s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|39m 50.230s
|8
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|39m 55.351s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 2.095s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 6.697s
|11
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|40m 6.838s
|12
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 7.213s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 7.289s
|14
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|40m 7.515s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 8.232s
|16
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 8.733s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|40m 18.335s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 20.651s
|19
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 25.425s
|20
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 28.719s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|40m 37.836s
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Rookie Pedro Acosta takes his second win of the season in the Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix, while Ajo team-mate Augusto Fernandez extends his slim world championship lead over Ai Ogura despite losing second to Aron Canet in the closing laps.
Jake Dixon crashed while battling with Ogura and Tony Arbolino for fourth on the final lap.
Misano winner Alonso Lopez lost the front of his Boscoscuro and fell at the second corner.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race