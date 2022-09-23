2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results

23 Sep 2022
Augusto

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

Moto2 Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.493s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 50.577s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 50.783s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 50.885s
5Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.967s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.014s
7Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 51.170s
8Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.291s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 51.316s
10Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.448s
11Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 51.451s
12Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.489s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.555s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.727s
15Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 51.864s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.916s
17Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 52.147s
18Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.286s
19Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.307s
20Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 52.476s
21Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.573s
22Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.789s
23Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 52.942s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.011s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.017s
26Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.122s
27Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.213s
28Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 53.422s
29Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.614s
30Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 55.185s

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez tops Friday practice for the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi, ahead of Somkiat Chantra and Aragon winner Pedro Acosta, with home star and title contender Ai Ogura in fourth.

After a dry Moto3 session, rain flags were waved early in the Moto2 outing, prompting a frantic early rush to post a fast time on slicks in case the moisture worsened.

Fortunately, the rain spots soon passed - but returned in the closing minutes, raising tension for the MotoGP class.

Sam Lowes made his return from injury at the British Grand Prix, last night's fire at the Marc VDS team fortunately not preventing Lowes or team-mate Tony Arbolino riding in FP1.

To allow time for freight to arrive from last weekend's Aragon round, Friday's Moto2 action was limited to just a single session, which ran from 14:10-14:50.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 