Moto2 Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 50.493s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 50.577s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 50.783s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 50.885s 5 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 50.967s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.014s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.170s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 51.291s 9 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 51.316s 10 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 51.448s 11 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.451s 12 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 51.489s 13 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.555s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 51.727s 15 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 51.864s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 51.916s 17 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 52.147s 18 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 52.286s 19 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 52.307s 20 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.476s 21 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.573s 22 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.789s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 52.942s 24 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 53.011s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.017s 26 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.122s 27 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 53.213s 28 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 53.422s 29 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 53.614s 30 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 55.185s

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez tops Friday practice for the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi, ahead of Somkiat Chantra and Aragon winner Pedro Acosta, with home star and title contender Ai Ogura in fourth.

After a dry Moto3 session, rain flags were waved early in the Moto2 outing, prompting a frantic early rush to post a fast time on slicks in case the moisture worsened.

Fortunately, the rain spots soon passed - but returned in the closing minutes, raising tension for the MotoGP class.

Sam Lowes made his return from injury at the British Grand Prix, last night's fire at the Marc VDS team fortunately not preventing Lowes or team-mate Tony Arbolino riding in FP1.

To allow time for freight to arrive from last weekend's Aragon round, Friday's Moto2 action was limited to just a single session, which ran from 14:10-14:50.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race