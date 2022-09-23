2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Moto2 Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.493s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.577s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.783s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.885s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.967s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.014s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.170s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.291s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.316s
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.448s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.451s
|12
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.489s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.555s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.727s
|15
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.864s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.916s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.147s
|18
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.286s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.307s
|20
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.476s
|21
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.573s
|22
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.789s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 52.942s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.011s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.017s
|26
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.122s
|27
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.213s
|28
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.422s
|29
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.614s
|30
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.185s
World championship leader Augusto Fernandez tops Friday practice for the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi, ahead of Somkiat Chantra and Aragon winner Pedro Acosta, with home star and title contender Ai Ogura in fourth.
After a dry Moto3 session, rain flags were waved early in the Moto2 outing, prompting a frantic early rush to post a fast time on slicks in case the moisture worsened.
Fortunately, the rain spots soon passed - but returned in the closing minutes, raising tension for the MotoGP class.
Sam Lowes made his return from injury at the British Grand Prix, last night's fire at the Marc VDS team fortunately not preventing Lowes or team-mate Tony Arbolino riding in FP1.
To allow time for freight to arrive from last weekend's Aragon round, Friday's Moto2 action was limited to just a single session, which ran from 14:10-14:50.
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race