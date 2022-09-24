Moto2 Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 4.479s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.747s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 4.899s 4 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 4.917s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.976s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.124s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.125s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.280s 9 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 5.333s 10 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 5.334s 11 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.404s 12 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.462s 13 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.587s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.781s 15 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 5.989s 16 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 6.058s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 6.089s 18 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.309s 19 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.353s 20 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 6.490s 21 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.542s 22 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.800s 23 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 7.271s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.349s 25 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.519s 26 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 7.562s 27 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 7.677s 28 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 7.752s 29 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 8.311s 30 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 8.375s

Rain on Saturday morning in Japan keeps Moto2 title leader Augusto Fernandez fastest after FP2.

The session was red flagged with 28mins to go in order to retrieve the fallen bike of Manuel Gonzalez, which was left lying in the track after a big highside at Turn 6. Gonzalez walked away holding his left arm and was put on a stretcher.

Home star and title contender Ai Ogura was among the others to fall in the treacherous conditions, with Speed Up's Fermin Aldeguer setting the quickest time.

Combined Practice times - Top 14 Position Rider 1 Fernandez 2 Chantra 3 Acosta 4 Ogura 5 Salac 6 Arbolino 7 Lopez 8 Arenas 9 Navarro 10 Dixon 11 Aldeguer 12 Vd Goorbergh 13 Roberts 14 Bendsneyder

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race