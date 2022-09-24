2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Moto2 Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.479s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.747s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.899s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.917s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.976s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.124s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.125s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.280s
|9
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.333s
|10
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.334s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.404s
|12
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.462s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.587s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.781s
|15
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.989s
|16
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.058s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.089s
|18
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.309s
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.353s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.490s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.542s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.800s
|23
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.271s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.349s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.519s
|26
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 7.562s
|27
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.677s
|28
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.752s
|29
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 8.311s
|30
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.375s
Rain on Saturday morning in Japan keeps Moto2 title leader Augusto Fernandez fastest after FP2.
The session was red flagged with 28mins to go in order to retrieve the fallen bike of Manuel Gonzalez, which was left lying in the track after a big highside at Turn 6. Gonzalez walked away holding his left arm and was put on a stretcher.
Home star and title contender Ai Ogura was among the others to fall in the treacherous conditions, with Speed Up's Fermin Aldeguer setting the quickest time.
|Combined Practice times - Top 14
|Position
|Rider
|1
|Fernandez
|2
|Chantra
|3
|Acosta
|4
|Ogura
|5
|Salac
|6
|Arbolino
|7
|Lopez
|8
|Arenas
|9
|Navarro
|10
|Dixon
|11
|Aldeguer
|12
|Vd Goorbergh
|13
|Roberts
|14
|Bendsneyder
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race