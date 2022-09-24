2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results

24 Sep 2022
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

Moto2 Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 4.479s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.747s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 4.899s
4Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 4.917s
5Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.976s
6Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.124s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.125s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.280s
9Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.333s
10Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.334s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.404s
12Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 5.462s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.587s
14Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.781s
15Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 5.989s
16Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 6.058s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 6.089s
18Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.309s
19Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.353s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.490s
21Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.542s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.800s
23Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 7.271s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.349s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.519s
26Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 7.562s
27Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.677s
28Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 7.752s
29Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 8.311s
30Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 8.375s

Rain on Saturday morning in Japan keeps Moto2 title leader Augusto Fernandez fastest after FP2.

The session was red flagged with 28mins to go in order to retrieve the fallen bike of Manuel Gonzalez, which was left lying in the track after a big highside at Turn 6. Gonzalez walked away holding his left arm and was put on a stretcher.

Home star and title contender Ai Ogura was among the others to fall in the treacherous conditions, with Speed Up's Fermin Aldeguer setting the quickest time.

 

 

Combined Practice times - Top 14
PositionRider
1Fernandez
2Chantra
3Acosta
4Ogura
5Salac
6Arbolino
7Lopez
8Arenas
9Navarro
10Dixon
11Aldeguer
12Vd Goorbergh
13Roberts
14Bendsneyder

 

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 