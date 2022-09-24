2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.939s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.669s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.891s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.111s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.123s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.311s
|7
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.468s
|8
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.680s
|9
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.785s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.119s
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.348s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 7.443s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.697s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.764s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.831s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.284s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.634s
|18
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.394s
|19
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.543s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.734s
|21
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.501s
|22
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.513s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.790s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.002s
|25
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.087s
|26
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.114s
|27
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.296s
|28
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.423s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.067s
|30
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.684s
|31
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 9.131s
|32
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 9.950s
|33
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.530s
|34
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Aron Canet claims pole position from Jake Dixon during a delayed and soaking wet Qualifying 2 for the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
The extreme weather conditions caused Q2 to be red flagged after 4 of the 15 minutes, with riders waiting in the pits for 90-minutes before the session was restarted.
World championship leader Augusto Fernandez will start 11th, with title rival and home star Ai Ogura 13th on the grid.
- Aleix: Crazy how much Aprilia has changed from 2019
- Alex Rins cut a deal with Suzuki to get ‘rabbit ear’ rear wings
- Marc Marquez: Some pain but bike working well, Nagashima advice
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race