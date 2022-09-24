Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 4.939s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.669s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.891s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.111s 5 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 6.123s 6 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 6.311s 7 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 6.468s 8 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.680s 9 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 6.785s 10 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 7.119s 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 7.348s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 7.443s 13 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 7.697s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.764s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.831s 16 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 8.284s 17 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 8.634s 18 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 9.394s 19 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 5.543s 20 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 5.734s 21 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 6.501s 22 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.513s 23 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.790s 24 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.002s 25 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 7.087s 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.114s 27 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 7.296s 28 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.423s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.067s 30 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.684s 31 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 9.131s 32 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 9.950s 33 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 10.530s 34 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) No Time

Aron Canet claims pole position from Jake Dixon during a delayed and soaking wet Qualifying 2 for the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

The extreme weather conditions caused Q2 to be red flagged after 4 of the 15 minutes, with riders waiting in the pits for 90-minutes before the session was restarted.

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez will start 11th, with title rival and home star Ai Ogura 13th on the grid.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race