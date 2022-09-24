2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results

24 Sep 2022
Aron Canet, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September

Qualifying results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 4.939s
2Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.669s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.891s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.111s
5Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.123s
6Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 6.311s
7Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 6.468s
8Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.680s
9Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 6.785s
10Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 7.119s
11Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 7.348s
12Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 7.443s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 7.697s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.764s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.831s
16Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 8.284s
17Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 8.634s
18Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 9.394s
19Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.543s
20Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.734s
21Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 6.501s
22Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.513s
23Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.790s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.002s
25Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.087s
26Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.114s
27Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 7.296s
28Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.423s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 8.067s
30Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.684s
31Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 9.131s
32Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 9.950s
33Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 10.530s
34Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)No Time

Aron Canet claims pole position from Jake Dixon during a delayed and soaking wet Qualifying 2 for the Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

The extreme weather conditions caused Q2 to be red flagged after 4 of the 15 minutes, with riders waiting in the pits for 90-minutes before the session was restarted.

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez will start 11th, with title rival and home star Ai Ogura 13th on the grid.

 

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 