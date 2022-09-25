2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.100s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.455s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.490s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.526s
|5
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.533s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.552s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.577s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.593s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.680s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.797s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.802s
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.840s
|13
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.869s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.951s
|15
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.957s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.109s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.144s
|18
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.379s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.573s
|20
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.574s
|21
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.689s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.712s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 52.799s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.811s
|25
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.982s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.075s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.282s
|28
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 53.424s
|29
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.561s
Aron Canet tops Moto2 warm-up at Motegi, can he finally claim a first intermediate class victory this afternoon?
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race