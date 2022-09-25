Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 51.100s 2 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 51.455s 3 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.490s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.526s 5 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 51.533s 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 51.552s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 51.577s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.593s 9 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 51.680s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.797s 11 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 51.802s 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 51.840s 13 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 51.869s 14 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 51.951s 15 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 51.957s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.109s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 52.144s 18 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.379s 19 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.573s 20 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 52.574s 21 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.689s 22 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 52.712s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 52.799s 24 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 52.811s 25 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 52.982s 26 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 53.075s 27 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 53.282s 28 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 53.424s 29 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 53.561s

Aron Canet tops Moto2 warm-up at Motegi, can he finally claim a first intermediate class victory this afternoon?

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race