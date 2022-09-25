2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Warm-up Results

25 Sep 2022
Aron Canet, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Warm-up results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 51.100s
2Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.455s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 51.490s
4Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 51.526s
5Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.533s
6Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.552s
7Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 51.577s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.593s
9Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 51.680s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.797s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 51.802s
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.840s
13Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 51.869s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.951s
15Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 51.957s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.109s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.144s
18Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 52.379s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.573s
20Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 52.574s
21Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.689s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.712s
23Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 52.799s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.811s
25Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.982s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.075s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 53.282s
28Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 53.424s
29Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 53.561s

Aron Canet tops Moto2 warm-up at Motegi, can he finally claim a first intermediate class victory this afternoon?

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 