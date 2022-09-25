2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results

Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 40m 56.269s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 40m 57.461s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 41m 3.437s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 41m 3.866s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 41m 8.524s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 41m 10.458s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 41m 10.789s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 41m 14.679s 9 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 41m 16.667s 10 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 41m 19.409s 11 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 41m 19.873s 12 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 41m 20.002s 13 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 41m 20.440s 14 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 41m 30.064s 15 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 41m 31.817s 16 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 41m 36.275s 17 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 41m 38.765s 18 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) 41m 42.761s 19 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 41m 45.395s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 42m 6.023s Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) DNF Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) DNF Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNS

Ai Ogura fights from 13th on the grid to win his home Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi, cutting Augusto Fernandez's title lead to just two points.

Only Fermin Aldeguer could stick with Aron Canet in the early laps, but when the Speed Up rider slid off it handed the Spaniard a near two-second advantage... until Canet also tumbled, at Turn 9.

Canet's third crash from a Moto2 pole put Somkiat Chantra into the lead ahead of Tony Arbolino, Alonso Lopez and Ogura.

By the time Ogura took the lead from Misano winner Lopez, with 10 laps to go, Fernandez had also caught the pair. But Ogura built a crucial 1.8s lead while Fernandez spent several laps wrestling with a fading Lopez.

Once into second, the Ajo rider was unable to make an impact on the Japanese rider's advantage, while Lopez held on to third ahead Jake Dixon and Chantra.

Canet, who later crashed for a second and final time, wasn't the only title contender in the gravel with VR46's Celestino Vietti suffering yet another DNF.

Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race