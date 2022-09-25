2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results

25 Sep 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 23 September

Race results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.

Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)40m 56.269s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)40m 57.461s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)41m 3.437s
4Jake DixonGBRShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)41m 3.866s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)41m 8.524s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)41m 10.458s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)41m 10.789s
8Albert ArenasSPAShimoko GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)41m 14.679s
9Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)41m 16.667s
10Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)41m 19.409s
11Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)41m 19.873s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)41m 20.002s
13Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)41m 20.440s
14Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)41m 30.064s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)41m 31.817s
16Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)41m 36.275s
17Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)41m 38.765s
18Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)41m 42.761s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)41m 45.395s
20Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)42m 6.023s
 Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)DNF 
 Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)DNF 
 Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNS

Ai Ogura fights from 13th on the grid to win his home Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi, cutting Augusto Fernandez's title lead to just two points.

Only Fermin Aldeguer could stick with Aron Canet in the early laps, but when the Speed Up rider slid off it handed the Spaniard a near two-second advantage... until Canet also tumbled, at Turn 9.

Canet's third crash from a Moto2 pole put Somkiat Chantra into the lead ahead of Tony Arbolino, Alonso Lopez and Ogura.

By the time Ogura took the lead from Misano winner Lopez, with 10 laps to go, Fernandez had also caught the pair. But Ogura built a crucial 1.8s lead while Fernandez spent several laps wrestling with a fading Lopez.

Once into second, the Ajo rider was unable to make an impact on the Japanese rider's advantage, while Lopez held on to third ahead Jake Dixon and Chantra.

Canet, who later crashed for a second and final time, wasn't the only title contender in the gravel with VR46's Celestino Vietti suffering yet another DNF.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 