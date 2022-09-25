2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi.
|Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix, Motegi - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|40m 56.269s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|40m 57.461s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|41m 3.437s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 3.866s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|41m 8.524s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 10.458s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|41m 10.789s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 14.679s
|9
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 16.667s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|41m 19.409s
|11
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|41m 19.873s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 20.002s
|13
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|41m 20.440s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|41m 30.064s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 31.817s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|41m 36.275s
|17
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|41m 38.765s
|18
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|41m 42.761s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|41m 45.395s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|42m 6.023s
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|DNF
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNS
Ai Ogura fights from 13th on the grid to win his home Japanese Moto2 Grand Prix at Motegi, cutting Augusto Fernandez's title lead to just two points.
Only Fermin Aldeguer could stick with Aron Canet in the early laps, but when the Speed Up rider slid off it handed the Spaniard a near two-second advantage... until Canet also tumbled, at Turn 9.
Canet's third crash from a Moto2 pole put Somkiat Chantra into the lead ahead of Tony Arbolino, Alonso Lopez and Ogura.
By the time Ogura took the lead from Misano winner Lopez, with 10 laps to go, Fernandez had also caught the pair. But Ogura built a crucial 1.8s lead while Fernandez spent several laps wrestling with a fading Lopez.
Once into second, the Ajo rider was unable to make an impact on the Japanese rider's advantage, while Lopez held on to third ahead Jake Dixon and Chantra.
Canet, who later crashed for a second and final time, wasn't the only title contender in the gravel with VR46's Celestino Vietti suffering yet another DNF.
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race