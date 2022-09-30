Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.806s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.838s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.875s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 37.083s 5 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.233s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 37.234s 7 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.274s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 37.280s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.327s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.437s 11 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 37.496s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.498s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.658s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.711s 15 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.730s 16 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.886s 17 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.928s 18 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 37.943s 19 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 38.120s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 38.163s 21 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 38.204s 22 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 38.211s 23 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 38.329s 24 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 38.333s 25 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 38.407s 26 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 38.425s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.479s 28 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.792s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.803s 30 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 40.694s

Title leader Augusto Fernandez leads home star Somkiat Chantra opening Moto2 practice at Buriram, Thailand.

Improving track conditions meant riders switched from wet to slick tyres during the middle stages of the session.

Aron Canet was among the fallers late in the session.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race