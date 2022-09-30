2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.806s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.838s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.875s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.083s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.233s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.234s
|7
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.274s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.280s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.327s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.437s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.496s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.498s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.658s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.711s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.730s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.886s
|17
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.928s
|18
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.943s
|19
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.120s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.163s
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 38.204s
|22
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.211s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.329s
|24
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.333s
|25
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.407s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.425s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.479s
|28
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.792s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.803s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 40.694s
Title leader Augusto Fernandez leads home star Somkiat Chantra opening Moto2 practice at Buriram, Thailand.
Improving track conditions meant riders switched from wet to slick tyres during the middle stages of the session.
Aron Canet was among the fallers late in the session.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race