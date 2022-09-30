2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (1) Results

30 Sep 2022
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.806s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.838s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.875s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.083s
5Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.233s
6Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.234s
7Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.274s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.280s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.327s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.437s
11Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.496s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.498s
13Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.658s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.711s
15Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.730s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.886s
17Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.928s
18Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.943s
19Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.120s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.163s
21Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 38.204s
22Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.211s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.329s
24Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 38.333s
25Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.407s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.425s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.479s
28Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.792s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.803s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 40.694s

Title leader Augusto Fernandez leads home star Somkiat Chantra opening Moto2 practice at Buriram, Thailand.

Improving track conditions meant riders switched from wet to slick tyres during the middle stages of the session.

Aron Canet was among the fallers late in the session.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 