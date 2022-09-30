2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (2) Results

30 Sep 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 30 September

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.280s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.453s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.564s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.597s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.643s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.681s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.725s
8Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.789s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.025s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.041s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.094s
12Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.168s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.181s
14Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.230s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.234s
16Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.251s
17Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.322s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.325s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.380s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.395s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.432s
22Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.465s
23Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.473s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.604s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.620s
26Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.803s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.131s
28Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.132s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.503s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)No Time

Jake Dixon heads the Moto2 timesheets on day one of the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.

Title leader Augusto Fernandez, fastest this morning, fell in the closing stages.

After wet-dry conditions in morning practice, slick tyres were used from the start of the afternoon.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 