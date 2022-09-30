Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.280s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.453s 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.564s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.597s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.643s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.681s 7 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.725s 8 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.789s 9 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.025s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 37.041s 11 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.094s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 37.168s 13 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.181s 14 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.230s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.234s 16 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 37.251s 17 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.322s 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.325s 19 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.380s 20 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.395s 21 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.432s 22 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.465s 23 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.473s 24 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.604s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.620s 26 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.803s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.131s 28 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 38.132s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.503s 30 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) No Time

Jake Dixon heads the Moto2 timesheets on day one of the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.

Title leader Augusto Fernandez, fastest this morning, fell in the closing stages.

After wet-dry conditions in morning practice, slick tyres were used from the start of the afternoon.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race