2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.280s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.453s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.564s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.597s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.643s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.681s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.725s
|8
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.789s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.025s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.041s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.094s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.168s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.181s
|14
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.230s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.234s
|16
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.251s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.322s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.325s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.380s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.395s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.432s
|22
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.465s
|23
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.473s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.604s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.620s
|26
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.803s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.131s
|28
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.132s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.503s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|No Time
Jake Dixon heads the Moto2 timesheets on day one of the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.
Title leader Augusto Fernandez, fastest this morning, fell in the closing stages.
After wet-dry conditions in morning practice, slick tyres were used from the start of the afternoon.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race