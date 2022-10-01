2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results

1 Oct 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 30 September

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Moto2 Thailand - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.556s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.887s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.072s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.125s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.171s
6Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.172s
7Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.277s
8Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.315s
9Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.321s
10Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.326s
11Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.384s
12Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.445s
13Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.528s
14Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.652s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.675s
16Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.718s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.727s
18Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.770s
19Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.827s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.837s
21Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.853s
22Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.956s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.009s
24Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.090s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.283s
26Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.435s
27Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.529s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.624s
29Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.811s

Title contender Ai Ogura leads a dry Moto2 Free Practice 3 at Buriram.

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez was 0.7s behind, in tenth.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 