2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.556s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.887s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.072s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.125s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.171s
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.172s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.277s
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.315s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.321s
|10
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.326s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.384s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.445s
|13
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.528s
|14
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.652s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.675s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.718s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.727s
|18
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.770s
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.827s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.837s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.853s
|22
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.956s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.009s
|24
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.090s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.283s
|26
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.435s
|27
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.529s
|28
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.624s
|29
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.811s
Title contender Ai Ogura leads a dry Moto2 Free Practice 3 at Buriram.
World championship leader Augusto Fernandez was 0.7s behind, in tenth.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race