2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.625s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.710s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.889s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.956s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.973s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.987s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.106s
|8
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.130s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.264s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.316s
|11
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.558s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.672s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.809s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.843s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.914s
|16
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.360s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.065s
|18
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.360s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.474s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.507s
|22
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.567s
|23
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.732s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.816s
|25
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.869s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.074s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.206s
|28
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.264s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.279s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|No Time
Somkiat Chantra delights the Buriram fans with a debut pole position for his home Thai Moto2 Grand Prix.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race