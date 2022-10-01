Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.625s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.710s 3 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.889s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.956s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.973s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.987s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.106s 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.130s 9 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.264s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.316s 11 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.558s 12 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.672s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 36.809s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.843s 15 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.914s 16 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.360s 17 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 38.065s 18 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) No Time 19 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.360s 20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.474s 21 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.507s 22 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.567s 23 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.732s 24 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.816s 25 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.869s 26 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.074s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 37.206s 28 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.264s 29 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.279s 30 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) No Time

Somkiat Chantra delights the Buriram fans with a debut pole position for his home Thai Moto2 Grand Prix.

Aron Canet in the opening minutes of FP2, while a fall for Albert Arenas saw Joe Roberts taken out by the sliding bike.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race