2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Qualifying Results

1 Oct 2022
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 30 September

Qualifying results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.625s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.710s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.889s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.956s
5Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.973s
6Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.987s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.106s
8Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.130s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.264s
10Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.316s
11Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.558s
12Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.672s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.809s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.843s
15Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.914s
16Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.360s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.065s
18Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)No Time
19Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.360s
20Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.474s
21Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.507s
22Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.567s
23Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.732s
24Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.816s
25Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.869s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.074s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.206s
28Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.264s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.279s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)No Time

Somkiat Chantra delights the Buriram fans with a debut pole position for his home Thai Moto2 Grand Prix.

Aron Canet in the opening minutes of FP2, while a fall for Albert Arenas saw Joe Roberts taken out by the sliding bike.

