2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.054s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.206s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.342s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.464s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.492s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.501s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.537s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.683s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.739s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.745s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.747s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.801s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.829s
|14
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.832s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.833s
|16
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.840s
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.873s
|18
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.906s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.965s
|20
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.001s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.255s
|22
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.320s
|23
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.352s
|24
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.415s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.485s
|26
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.556s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.876s
|28
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.891s
|29
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.922s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.783s
Home star and pole position starter Somkiat Chantra leads Alonso Lopez in warm-up for the Moto2 class at the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race