2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
2 Oct 2022
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 1 October

Warm-up results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.054s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.206s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.342s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.464s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.492s
6Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.501s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.537s
8Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.683s
9Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.739s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.745s
11Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.747s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.801s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.829s
14Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.832s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.833s
16Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.840s
17Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.873s
18Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.906s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.965s
20Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.001s
21Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.255s
22Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.320s
23Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.352s
24Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.415s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.485s
26Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.556s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.876s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.891s
29Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.922s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.783s

Home star and pole position starter Somkiat Chantra leads Alonso Lopez in warm-up for the Moto2 class at the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 