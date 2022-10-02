Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.054s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.206s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.342s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.464s 5 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.492s 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.501s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.537s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.683s 9 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.739s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.745s 11 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.747s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 36.801s 13 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.829s 14 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.832s 15 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.833s 16 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.840s 17 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.873s 18 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.906s 19 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.965s 20 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.001s 21 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.255s 22 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.320s 23 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.352s 24 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 37.415s 25 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.485s 26 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 37.556s 27 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.876s 28 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.891s 29 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 37.922s 30 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.783s

Home star and pole position starter Somkiat Chantra leads Alonso Lopez in warm-up for the Moto2 class at the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race