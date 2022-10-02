2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results

Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 15m 10.854s 2 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 15m 11.105s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 15m 13.966s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 15m 14.122s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 15m 14.991s 6 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 15m 16.569s 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 15m 20.716s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 9 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) +1 lap 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 11 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) +1 lap 12 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) +1 lap 13 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) +1 lap 14 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) +1 lap 15 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) +1 lap 16 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1 lap 17 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) +1 lap 18 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) +1 lap 19 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 20 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) +1 lap 21 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) +1 lap 22 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) +1 lap 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) +1 lap 24 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) +1 lap 25 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) +2 laps Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF

Tony Arbolino wins a rain-abandoned Thai Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

A heavy downpour arrived while riders were on the grid, delaying the start and causing the distance to be reduced by a third, while wet tyres were frantically fitted to the Triumph-powered machines for the now 16-lap race.

Starting from his first grand prix pole, home hero Somkiat Chantra briefly dropped to third before cutting back into the lead at turn 1.

But with the rain intensifying once again, and only a few wet laps on Friday to gauge grip levels, a collective gasp was heard from the grandstands as the Thai star high-sided from the lead on the second lap, while two seconds clear of the field.

That left Alonso Lopez leading from Aron Canet and Jake Dixon - but Filip Salac was the man on the move, the Gresini rider taking the lead and edging away.

Tony Arbolino rose to the challenge and began hunting down rookie Salac, who ran wide and lost the lead to the Marc VDS rider at the final corner just moments before red flags were waved due to the worsening conditions, with 8 laps to go.

With only 50% of the (shortened) distance complete, a restart was announced, to be held over just 5 laps.

But the guilty dark clouds were still lingering stubbornly overhead and the restart was delayed before riders were eventually sent out. But as they did so, another downpour hit parts of the track, leaving Race Direction with no choice but to wave red flags again, before they had even reached the grid.

With the MotoGP race due to start in just over half-an-hour, the decision was made not to attempt a restart and award half-points based on the order of the original race, meaning a second victory of the season for Arbolino.

Salac took his first Moto2 podium in second (but it would have been a win without the last corner mistake) with Aron Canet credited with third.

World championship leaders Ai Ogura and Augusto Fernandez were sixth and seventh respectively.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race