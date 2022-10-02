2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results

2 Oct 2022
Tony

Race results from the 2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)15m 10.854s
2Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)15m 11.105s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)15m 13.966s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)15m 14.122s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)15m 14.991s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)15m 16.569s
7Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)15m 20.716s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
9Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)+1 lap 
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
11Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)+1 lap 
12Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)+1 lap 
13Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
14Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
15Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)+1 lap 
16Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+1 lap 
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)+1 lap 
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
19Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
20Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)+1 lap 
21Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)+1 lap 
22Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)+1 lap 
23Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)+1 lap 
24Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)+1 lap 
25Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)+2 laps 
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 
 Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 

Tony Arbolino wins a rain-abandoned Thai Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

A heavy downpour arrived while riders were on the grid, delaying the start and causing the distance to be reduced by a third, while wet tyres were frantically fitted to the Triumph-powered machines for the now 16-lap race.

Starting from his first grand prix pole, home hero Somkiat Chantra briefly dropped to third before cutting back into the lead at turn 1.

But with the rain intensifying once again, and only a few wet laps on Friday to gauge grip levels, a collective gasp was heard from the grandstands as the Thai star high-sided from the lead on the second lap, while two seconds clear of the field.

That left Alonso Lopez leading from Aron Canet and Jake Dixon - but Filip Salac was the man on the move, the Gresini rider taking the lead and edging away.

Tony Arbolino rose to the challenge and began hunting down rookie Salac, who ran wide and lost the lead to the Marc VDS rider at the final corner just moments before red flags were waved due to the worsening conditions, with 8 laps to go.

With only 50% of the (shortened) distance complete, a restart was announced, to be held over just 5 laps.

But the guilty dark clouds were still lingering stubbornly overhead and the restart was delayed before riders were eventually sent out. But as they did so, another downpour hit parts of the track, leaving Race Direction with no choice but to wave red flags again, before they had even reached the grid.

With the MotoGP race due to start in just over half-an-hour, the decision was made not to attempt a restart and award half-points based on the order of the original race, meaning a second victory of the season for Arbolino.

Salac took his first Moto2 podium in second (but it would have been a win without the last corner mistake) with Aron Canet credited with third.

World championship leaders Ai Ogura and Augusto Fernandez were sixth and seventh respectively.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

 