2022 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results

|Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|15m 10.854s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|15m 11.105s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|15m 13.966s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|15m 14.122s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|15m 14.991s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|15m 16.569s
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|15m 20.716s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|9
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|11
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|13
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|15
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|16
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|21
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|22
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1 lap
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|+1 lap
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|+1 lap
|25
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|+2 laps
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Tony Arbolino wins a rain-abandoned Thai Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
A heavy downpour arrived while riders were on the grid, delaying the start and causing the distance to be reduced by a third, while wet tyres were frantically fitted to the Triumph-powered machines for the now 16-lap race.
Starting from his first grand prix pole, home hero Somkiat Chantra briefly dropped to third before cutting back into the lead at turn 1.
But with the rain intensifying once again, and only a few wet laps on Friday to gauge grip levels, a collective gasp was heard from the grandstands as the Thai star high-sided from the lead on the second lap, while two seconds clear of the field.
That left Alonso Lopez leading from Aron Canet and Jake Dixon - but Filip Salac was the man on the move, the Gresini rider taking the lead and edging away.
Tony Arbolino rose to the challenge and began hunting down rookie Salac, who ran wide and lost the lead to the Marc VDS rider at the final corner just moments before red flags were waved due to the worsening conditions, with 8 laps to go.
With only 50% of the (shortened) distance complete, a restart was announced, to be held over just 5 laps.
But the guilty dark clouds were still lingering stubbornly overhead and the restart was delayed before riders were eventually sent out. But as they did so, another downpour hit parts of the track, leaving Race Direction with no choice but to wave red flags again, before they had even reached the grid.
With the MotoGP race due to start in just over half-an-hour, the decision was made not to attempt a restart and award half-points based on the order of the original race, meaning a second victory of the season for Arbolino.
Salac took his first Moto2 podium in second (but it would have been a win without the last corner mistake) with Aron Canet credited with third.
World championship leaders Ai Ogura and Augusto Fernandez were sixth and seventh respectively.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race