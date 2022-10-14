2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.704s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.778s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.840s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.970s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.001s
|6
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.018s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.050s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.287s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.295s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.346s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.402s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.476s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.531s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.546s
|15
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.799s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.876s
|17
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.158s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.192s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.231s
|20
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.554s
|21
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.672s
|22
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.867s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.908s
|24
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.938s
|25
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.326s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.528s
|27
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.199s
|28
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.550s
|29
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|30
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Moto2 title leader Augusto Fernandez leads a tricky opening practice at Phillip Island, after Jake Dixon loses what would have been the best lap of the session due to yellow flags.
FP1 was delayed by red flags after four riders - including Pedro Acosta - fell on their out-laps, apparently caught out by strong winds.
Light rain then began falling intermittently after the restart, complicating things further, while Celestino Vietti was taken down by contact from Alonso Lopez.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race