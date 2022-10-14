2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.704s 2 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 34.778s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 34.840s 4 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.970s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.001s 6 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.018s 7 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.050s 8 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.287s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.295s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.346s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.402s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 35.476s 13 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.531s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.546s 15 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.799s 16 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.876s 17 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.158s 18 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 36.192s 19 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.231s 20 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.554s 21 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.672s 22 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 36.867s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.908s 24 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.938s 25 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.326s 26 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.528s 27 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 38.199s 28 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.550s 29 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time 30 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) No Time

Moto2 title leader Augusto Fernandez leads a tricky opening practice at Phillip Island, after Jake Dixon loses what would have been the best lap of the session due to yellow flags.

FP1 was delayed by red flags after four riders - including Pedro Acosta - fell on their out-laps, apparently caught out by strong winds.

Light rain then began falling intermittently after the restart, complicating things further, while Celestino Vietti was taken down by contact from Alonso Lopez.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race