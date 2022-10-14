2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results

14 Oct 2022
Augusto

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.704s
2Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.778s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.840s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.970s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.001s
6Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.018s
7Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.050s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.287s
9Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.295s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.346s
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.402s
12Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.476s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.531s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.546s
15Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.799s
16Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.876s
17Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.158s
18Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.192s
19Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.231s
20Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.554s
21Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.672s
22Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.867s
23Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.908s
24Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.938s
25Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.326s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.528s
27Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.199s
28Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.550s
29Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time
30Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)No Time

Moto2 title leader Augusto Fernandez leads a tricky opening practice at Phillip Island, after Jake Dixon loses what would have been the best lap of the session due to yellow flags.

FP1 was delayed by red flags after four riders - including Pedro Acosta - fell on their out-laps, apparently caught out by strong winds.

Light rain then began falling intermittently after the restart, complicating things further, while Celestino Vietti was taken down by contact from Alonso Lopez.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

 