2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Free Practice (2) Results

14 Oct 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 14 October

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.767s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.149s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.228s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.508s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.544s
6Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.603s
7Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.619s
8Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.643s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.665s
10Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.821s
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.850s
12Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.929s
13Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.062s
14Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.083s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.096s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.115s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.122s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.148s
19Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.199s
20Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.360s
21Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.543s
22Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.627s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.876s
24Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.019s
25Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.099s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.110s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.167s
28Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.529s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.134s

Jake Dixon fastest during Free Practice 2 for the Moto2 class at Phillip Island.

Title contender Ai Ogura is currently outside of the top 14 for direct access to Qualifying 2.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

 