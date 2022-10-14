2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 33.767s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.149s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.228s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.508s 5 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.544s 6 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 34.603s 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.619s 8 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 34.643s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.665s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 34.821s 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.850s 12 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 34.929s 13 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.062s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.083s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.096s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.115s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.122s 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 35.148s 19 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.199s 20 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.360s 21 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 35.543s 22 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.627s 23 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.876s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 36.019s 25 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.099s 26 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.110s 27 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.167s 28 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.529s 29 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 38.134s

Jake Dixon fastest during Free Practice 2 for the Moto2 class at Phillip Island.

Title contender Ai Ogura is currently outside of the top 14 for direct access to Qualifying 2.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race