2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.767s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.149s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.228s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.508s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.544s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.603s
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.619s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.643s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.665s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.821s
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.850s
|12
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.929s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.062s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.083s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.096s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.115s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.122s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.148s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.199s
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.360s
|21
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.543s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.627s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.876s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.019s
|25
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.099s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.110s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.167s
|28
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.529s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.134s
Jake Dixon fastest during Free Practice 2 for the Moto2 class at Phillip Island.
Title contender Ai Ogura is currently outside of the top 14 for direct access to Qualifying 2.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race