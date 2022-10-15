2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.616s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.934s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.993s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.090s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.194s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.503s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.544s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.552s
|9
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.584s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.614s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.683s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.777s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.778s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.835s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.892s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.015s
|17
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.056s
|18
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.144s
|19
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 34.321s
|20
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.687s
|21
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.930s
|22
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.025s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.064s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.167s
|25
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.340s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.615s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.644s
|28
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.248s
|29
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Alonso Lopez, who will need to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday's Phillip Island Moto2 race for a collision with Celestino Vietti on Friday, leads the timesheets during FP3 for the Australian Grand Prix.
Sam Lowes is feared to his re-damaged his healing shoulder after being one of several riders to suffer a highspeed accident in FP3.
Not ideal for his healing shoulder— MotoGP (@MotoGP) October 15, 2022
Down goes @SamLowes_22 at Turn 8 #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/Iu6KUX7ZuX
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race