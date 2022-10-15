2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results

15 Oct 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 14 October

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 32.616s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 32.934s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 32.993s
4Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 33.090s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.194s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.503s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.544s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.552s
9Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 33.584s
10Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 33.614s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.683s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 33.777s
13Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 33.778s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.835s
15Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 33.892s
16Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.015s
17Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.056s
18Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.144s
19Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 34.321s
20Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 34.687s
21Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.930s
22Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.025s
23Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.064s
24Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.167s
25Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.340s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.615s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.644s
28Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.248s
29Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)No Time

Alonso Lopez, who will need to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday's Phillip Island Moto2 race for a collision with Celestino Vietti on Friday, leads the timesheets during FP3 for the Australian Grand Prix.

Sam Lowes is feared to his re-damaged his healing shoulder after being one of several riders to suffer a highspeed accident in FP3.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

 