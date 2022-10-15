2022 Moto2 Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.616s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.934s 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 32.993s 4 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 33.090s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 33.194s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 33.503s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.544s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.552s 9 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 33.584s 10 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 33.614s 11 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.683s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 33.777s 13 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.778s 14 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.835s 15 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 33.892s 16 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 34.015s 17 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.056s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.144s 19 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 34.321s 20 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.687s 21 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.930s 22 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.025s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.064s 24 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.167s 25 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 35.340s 26 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.615s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 35.644s 28 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.248s 29 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) No Time

Alonso Lopez, who will need to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday's Phillip Island Moto2 race for a collision with Celestino Vietti on Friday, leads the timesheets during FP3 for the Australian Grand Prix.

Sam Lowes is feared to his re-damaged his healing shoulder after being one of several riders to suffer a highspeed accident in FP3.

Not ideal for his healing shoulder



2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race