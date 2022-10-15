2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.233s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 32.306s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.543s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 32.721s 5 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 32.837s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 32.858s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 32.858s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 32.872s 9 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 32.946s 10 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 32.970s 11 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.006s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.040s 13 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.067s 14 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 33.241s 15 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.284s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.299s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 33.328s 18 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.152s 19 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 33.598s 20 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 33.599s 21 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.774s 22 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 33.922s 23 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 34.011s 24 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 34.031s 25 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 34.461s 26 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 34.501s 27 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.600s 28 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 34.607s 29 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.082s

Fermin Aldeguer takes for the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, ahead of title leader Augusto Fernandez.

Aldeguer's Speed Up team-mate Alonso Lopez completes the front row, but will need to serve a long lap penalty in the race for a clash with Celestino Vietti on Friday.

Qualifying 2 was red-flagged with 30s remaining due to some big birds near the track, denying riders of their final lap.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race