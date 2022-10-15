2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results

15 Oct 2022
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 14 October

Qualifying results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 32.233s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 32.306s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 32.543s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.721s
5Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 32.837s
6Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.858s
7Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 32.858s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 32.872s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 32.946s
10Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 32.970s
11Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 33.006s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.040s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.067s
14Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.241s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.284s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.299s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 33.328s
18Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.152s
19Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.598s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 33.599s
21Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 33.774s
22Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 33.922s
23Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 34.011s
24Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.031s
25Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.461s
26Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 34.501s
27Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.600s
28Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.607s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.082s

Fermin Aldeguer takes for the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, ahead of title leader Augusto Fernandez.

Aldeguer's Speed Up team-mate Alonso Lopez completes the front row, but will need to serve a long lap penalty in the race for a clash with Celestino Vietti on Friday.

Qualifying 2 was red-flagged with 30s remaining due to some big birds near the track, denying riders of their final lap.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

 