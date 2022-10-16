2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 39m 14.947s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 18.503s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 39m 24.530s 4 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 39m 30.692s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 39m 30.722s 6 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 39m 30.839s 7 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 39m 30.981s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 39m 32.896s 9 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 39m 39.764s 10 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 39m 45.599s 11 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 39m 47.928s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 39m 49.354s 13 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 40m 2.531s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 40m 2.555s 15 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 40m 2.975s 16 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 40m 8.774s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 9.303s 18 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 40m 9.584s Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) DNF Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) DNF

Rookie Alonso Lopez romps to his second Moto2 victory of the season at Phillip Island while drama in the title chase saw Augusto Fernandez crash out of third behind team-mate Pedro Acosta with 9 laps to go.

That meant instead of Fernandez's world championship lead over Ai Ogura mushrooming, as was set to be the case, the Japanese has retaken the advantage by 3.5 points despite a lowly 11th place (which would have been worse without accidents ahead).

With a long lap penalty to serve for a practice clash with Celestino Vietti, Lopez bolted from third on the grid into a commanding early lead, allowing the Misano winner to easily keep P1 despite serving his long lap.

While Lopez never looked back with fellow newcomer Acosta likewise a comfortable second after Fernandez's exit (then wearing a Remy Gardner t-shirt in parc ferme) Jake Dixon battled from 14th on the grid to complete the podium, a result the Englishman dedicated to Chrissy Rouse.

Jorge Navarro required a stretcher after falling and being hit by Simone Corsi, with Tony Arbolino another early casualty after crashing out of second place. Former title challenger Celestino Vietti was also on the long DNF list.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race