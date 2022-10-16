2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results

16 Oct 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2 race, Australian MotoGP, 16 October

Race results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)39m 14.947s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 18.503s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)39m 24.530s
4Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)39m 30.692s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)39m 30.722s
6Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)39m 30.839s
7Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)39m 30.981s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)39m 32.896s
9Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)39m 39.764s
10Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)39m 45.599s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)39m 47.928s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)39m 49.354s
13Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)40m 2.531s
14Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)40m 2.555s
15Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)40m 2.975s
16Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)40m 8.774s
17Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 9.303s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)40m 9.584s
 Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 
 Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)DNF 
 Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)DNF 

Rookie Alonso Lopez romps to his second Moto2 victory of the season at Phillip Island while drama in the title chase saw Augusto Fernandez crash out of third behind team-mate Pedro Acosta with 9 laps to go.

That meant instead of Fernandez's world championship lead over Ai Ogura mushrooming, as was set to be the case, the Japanese has retaken the advantage by 3.5 points despite a lowly 11th place (which would have been worse without accidents ahead).

With a long lap penalty to serve for a practice clash with Celestino Vietti, Lopez bolted from third on the grid into a commanding early lead, allowing the Misano winner to easily keep P1 despite serving his long lap.

While Lopez never looked back with fellow newcomer Acosta likewise a comfortable second after Fernandez's exit (then wearing a Remy Gardner t-shirt in parc ferme) Jake Dixon battled from 14th on the grid to complete the podium, a result the Englishman dedicated to Chrissy Rouse.

Jorge Navarro required a stretcher after falling and being hit by Simone Corsi, with Tony Arbolino another early casualty after crashing out of second place. Former title challenger Celestino Vietti was also on the long DNF list.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

 