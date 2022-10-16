2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
2022 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|39m 14.947s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 18.503s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 24.530s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|39m 30.692s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|39m 30.722s
|6
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|39m 30.839s
|7
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|39m 30.981s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|39m 32.896s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|39m 39.764s
|10
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 45.599s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|39m 47.928s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 49.354s
|13
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 2.531s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 2.555s
|15
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 2.975s
|16
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|40m 8.774s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 9.303s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|40m 9.584s
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|DNF
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Rookie Alonso Lopez romps to his second Moto2 victory of the season at Phillip Island while drama in the title chase saw Augusto Fernandez crash out of third behind team-mate Pedro Acosta with 9 laps to go.
That meant instead of Fernandez's world championship lead over Ai Ogura mushrooming, as was set to be the case, the Japanese has retaken the advantage by 3.5 points despite a lowly 11th place (which would have been worse without accidents ahead).
With a long lap penalty to serve for a practice clash with Celestino Vietti, Lopez bolted from third on the grid into a commanding early lead, allowing the Misano winner to easily keep P1 despite serving his long lap.
While Lopez never looked back with fellow newcomer Acosta likewise a comfortable second after Fernandez's exit (then wearing a Remy Gardner t-shirt in parc ferme) Jake Dixon battled from 14th on the grid to complete the podium, a result the Englishman dedicated to Chrissy Rouse.
Jorge Navarro required a stretcher after falling and being hit by Simone Corsi, with Tony Arbolino another early casualty after crashing out of second place. Former title challenger Celestino Vietti was also on the long DNF list.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race