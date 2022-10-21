2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2022 Moto2 Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.816s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.644s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.867s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.938s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.116s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.191s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.290s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 8.314s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.444s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.453s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.453s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.589s
|13
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.592s
|14
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.668s
|15
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 8.695s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.737s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.763s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 8.993s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.025s
|20
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.235s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.264s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.593s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.683s
|24
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.014s
|25
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.142s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.153s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.415s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.472s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 10.711s
|30
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.216s
|31
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|No Time
After the costly Phillip Island accident, which cost Augusto Fernandez the Moto2 title lead, the Ajo rider dominated a dry Free Practice 1 for the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Fernandez was classified 0.8s clear, but an otherwise perfect session ended on a low when he lost the front at the final corner.
Aron Canet had suffered a carbon copy fall earlier in the session, taking down Barry Baltus in the process. Canet rushed to try and help the Dutchman, who was clearly in pain and required a stretcher.
Title leader Ai Ogura was fourth quickest.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race