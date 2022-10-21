2022 Moto2 Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.816s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 7.644s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.867s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 7.938s 5 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 8.116s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 8.191s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 8.290s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 8.314s 9 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 8.444s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.453s 11 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 8.453s 12 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 8.589s 13 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.592s 14 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 8.668s 15 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 8.695s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.737s 17 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 8.763s 18 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 8.993s 19 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 9.025s 20 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 9.235s 21 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 9.264s 22 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 9.593s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 9.683s 24 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 10.014s 25 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 10.142s 26 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 10.153s 27 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 10.415s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 10.472s 29 David Sanchis SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 10.711s 30 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 11.216s 31 Kasma Daniel MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) No Time

After the costly Phillip Island accident, which cost Augusto Fernandez the Moto2 title lead, the Ajo rider dominated a dry Free Practice 1 for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Fernandez was classified 0.8s clear, but an otherwise perfect session ended on a low when he lost the front at the final corner.

Aron Canet had suffered a carbon copy fall earlier in the session, taking down Barry Baltus in the process. Canet rushed to try and help the Dutchman, who was clearly in pain and required a stretcher.

Title leader Ai Ogura was fourth quickest.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race