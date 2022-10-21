2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
21 Oct 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2 race, San Marino MotoGP, 4 September

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2022 Moto2 Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.816s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 7.644s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.867s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 7.938s
5Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 8.116s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 8.191s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 8.290s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 8.314s
9Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 8.444s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.453s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.453s
12Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 8.589s
13Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.592s
14Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.668s
15Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 8.695s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.737s
17Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 8.763s
18Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 8.993s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 9.025s
20Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 9.235s
21Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 9.264s
22Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 9.593s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 9.683s
24Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 10.014s
25Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 10.142s
26Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 10.153s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 10.415s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.472s
29David SanchisSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 10.711s
30Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 11.216s
31Kasma DanielMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)No Time

After the costly Phillip Island accident, which cost Augusto Fernandez the Moto2 title lead, the Ajo rider dominated a dry Free Practice 1 for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Fernandez was classified 0.8s clear, but an otherwise perfect session ended on a low when he lost the front at the final corner.

Aron Canet had suffered a carbon copy fall earlier in the session, taking down Barry Baltus in the process. Canet rushed to try and help the Dutchman, who was clearly in pain and required a stretcher.

Title leader Ai Ogura was fourth quickest.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 