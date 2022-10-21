2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results

21 Oct 2022
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 20 August

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2022 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 7.879s
2Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.093s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 8.304s
4Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 8.357s
5Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 8.424s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 8.466s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 8.521s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 8.642s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.743s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.892s
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 8.896s
12Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 9.755s
13Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 9.765s
14Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 9.812s
15Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 9.899s
16Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 9.936s
17Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 10.009s
18Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.029s
19Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 10.123s
20Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 10.149s
21Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 10.162s
22David SanchisSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 10.281s
23Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.388s
24Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 10.659s
25Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 11.040s
26Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 12.020s
27Kasma DanielMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 12.071s
28Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 12.653s
29Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 16.249s
30Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 26.506s

Manuel Gonzalez fastest during a rain-interrupted Free Practice 2 for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

The rain - and later red - flags were waved due to a sudden downpour, the conditions changing so quickly that the likes of title contender Augusto Fernandez ran off-track while trying to make his way slowly back to the pits.

The session was officially stopped with 22mins to go and delayed for an hour before conditions were good enough for a restart.

The rain confirmed Fernandez's morning time as the quickest of the day while Gonzalez set what proved to be the best Moto2 lap of the afternoon in the opening minutes, just before the rain arrived.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 