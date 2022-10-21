2022 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 7.879s 2 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 8.093s 3 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 8.304s 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 8.357s 5 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 8.424s 6 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 8.466s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 8.521s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 8.642s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.743s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.892s 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 8.896s 12 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 9.755s 13 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 9.765s 14 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 9.812s 15 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 9.899s 16 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 9.936s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 10.009s 18 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.029s 19 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 10.123s 20 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 10.149s 21 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 10.162s 22 David Sanchis SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 10.281s 23 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 10.388s 24 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 10.659s 25 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 11.040s 26 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 12.020s 27 Kasma Daniel MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 12.071s 28 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 12.653s 29 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 16.249s 30 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 26.506s

Manuel Gonzalez fastest during a rain-interrupted Free Practice 2 for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

The rain - and later red - flags were waved due to a sudden downpour, the conditions changing so quickly that the likes of title contender Augusto Fernandez ran off-track while trying to make his way slowly back to the pits.

The session was officially stopped with 22mins to go and delayed for an hour before conditions were good enough for a restart.

The rain confirmed Fernandez's morning time as the quickest of the day while Gonzalez set what proved to be the best Moto2 lap of the afternoon in the opening minutes, just before the rain arrived.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race