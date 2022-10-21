2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2022 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.879s
|2
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.093s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 8.304s
|4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.357s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.424s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.466s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.521s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 8.642s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.743s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.892s
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.896s
|12
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.755s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.765s
|14
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.812s
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.899s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.936s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 10.009s
|18
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.029s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.123s
|20
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.149s
|21
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.162s
|22
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 10.281s
|23
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.388s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.659s
|25
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.040s
|26
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.020s
|27
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.071s
|28
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.653s
|29
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 16.249s
|30
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 26.506s
Manuel Gonzalez fastest during a rain-interrupted Free Practice 2 for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
The rain - and later red - flags were waved due to a sudden downpour, the conditions changing so quickly that the likes of title contender Augusto Fernandez ran off-track while trying to make his way slowly back to the pits.
The session was officially stopped with 22mins to go and delayed for an hour before conditions were good enough for a restart.
The rain confirmed Fernandez's morning time as the quickest of the day while Gonzalez set what proved to be the best Moto2 lap of the afternoon in the opening minutes, just before the rain arrived.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race