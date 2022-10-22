2022 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.635s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.039s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 7.086s 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 7.177s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 7.292s 6 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.339s 7 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 7.379s 8 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 7.433s 9 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 7.441s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 7.472s 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 7.629s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.707s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 7.827s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 7.830s 15 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 8.051s 16 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.072s 17 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.087s 18 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 8.093s 19 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.425s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 8.650s 21 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.776s 22 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 9.040s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 9.135s 24 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 9.386s 25 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 9.664s 26 David Sanchis SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 9.728s 27 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 9.851s 28 Kasma Daniel MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 11.160s 29 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 11.524s

World championship leader Ai Ogura sets the best Moto2 time of the weekend so far in Free Practice 3 at Sepang in Malaysia.

Title rival Augusto Fernandez, who fell at Phillip Island last Sunday and then in Friday practice, lost the front at the final corner again this morning on his way to second on the combined timesheets (fourth in FP3).

Sam Lowes has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend, apparently due to fitness issues with his healing shoulder.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race