2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
22 Oct 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2022 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.635s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.039s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 7.086s
4Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 7.177s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 7.292s
6Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 7.339s
7Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 7.379s
8Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 7.433s
9Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.441s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 7.472s
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 7.629s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.707s
13Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 7.827s
14Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 7.830s
15Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 8.051s
16Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.072s
17Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.087s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.093s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.425s
20Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 8.650s
21Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.776s
22Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 9.040s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 9.135s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 9.386s
25Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 9.664s
26David SanchisSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 9.728s
27Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 9.851s
28Kasma DanielMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 11.160s
29Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 11.524s

World championship leader Ai Ogura sets the best Moto2 time of the weekend so far in Free Practice 3 at Sepang in Malaysia.

Title rival Augusto Fernandez, who fell at Phillip Island last Sunday and then in Friday practice, lost the front at the final corner again this morning on his way to second on the combined timesheets (fourth in FP3).

Sam Lowes has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend, apparently due to fitness issues with his healing shoulder.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 