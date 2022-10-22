2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2022 Moto2 Malaysia - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.635s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.039s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 7.086s
|4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.177s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.292s
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.339s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 7.379s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.433s
|9
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.441s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.472s
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.629s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.707s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.827s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.830s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.051s
|16
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.072s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.087s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.093s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.425s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 8.650s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.776s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.040s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.135s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.386s
|25
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.664s
|26
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 9.728s
|27
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.851s
|28
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.160s
|29
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.524s
World championship leader Ai Ogura sets the best Moto2 time of the weekend so far in Free Practice 3 at Sepang in Malaysia.
Title rival Augusto Fernandez, who fell at Phillip Island last Sunday and then in Friday practice, lost the front at the final corner again this morning on his way to second on the combined timesheets (fourth in FP3).
Sam Lowes has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend, apparently due to fitness issues with his healing shoulder.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race