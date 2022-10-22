2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.405s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.488s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.652s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.701s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.705s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.738s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.896s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.934s
|9
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.950s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.952s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.011s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.096s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.181s
|14
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.203s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.281s
|16
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 7.535s
|17
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.148s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.679s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.711s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 7.893s
|22
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.055s
|23
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.148s
|24
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 8.350s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.440s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.525s
|27
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.686s
|28
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.738s
|29
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.641s
Ai Ogura claims Moto2 pole position at Sepang in Malaysia with title rival Augusto Fernandez in sixth.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race