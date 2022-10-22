2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.405s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.488s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 6.652s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 6.701s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 6.705s 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.738s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.896s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.934s 9 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.950s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 6.952s 11 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.011s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.096s 13 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 7.181s 14 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 7.203s 15 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.281s 16 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 7.535s 17 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.148s 18 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) No Time 19 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 7.679s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.711s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 7.893s 22 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 8.055s 23 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 8.148s 24 David Sanchis SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 8.350s 25 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.440s 26 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 8.525s 27 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 8.686s 28 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 8.738s 29 Kasma Daniel MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 9.641s

Ai Ogura claims Moto2 pole position at Sepang in Malaysia with title rival Augusto Fernandez in sixth.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race