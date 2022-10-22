2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Qualifying Results

22 Oct 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October

Qualifying results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.405s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.488s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 6.652s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 6.701s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 6.705s
6Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.738s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.896s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.934s
9Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.950s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 6.952s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.011s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.096s
13Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 7.181s
14Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.203s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.281s
16Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 7.535s
17Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.148s
18Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)No Time
19Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.679s
20Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.711s
21Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 7.893s
22Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 8.055s
23Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 8.148s
24David SanchisSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 8.350s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 8.440s
26Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 8.525s
27Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 8.686s
28Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 8.738s
29Kasma DanielMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 9.641s

Ai Ogura claims Moto2 pole position at Sepang in Malaysia with title rival Augusto Fernandez in sixth.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 