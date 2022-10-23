2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.094s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.115s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 20.480s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.487s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.557s
|6
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.247s
|7
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.496s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 21.806s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.849s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.045s
|11
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.334s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.353s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.625s
|14
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.679s
|15
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.710s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.813s
|17
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.885s
|18
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.893s
|19
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 23.162s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 23.583s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 24.561s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 24.638s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 25.268s
|24
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 25.554s
|25
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 25.605s
|26
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 25.872s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 26.052s
|28
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 26.421s
|29
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|m 0.000s
Damp track.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race