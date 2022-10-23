2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
23 Oct 2022
Augusto

Warm-up results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

​​​​​​

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 20.094s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 20.115s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 20.480s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 20.487s
5Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 20.557s
6Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 21.247s
7Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 21.496s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 21.806s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 21.849s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 22.045s
11Kasma DanielMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 22.334s
12Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 22.353s
13Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 22.625s
14Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 22.679s
15Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 22.710s
16Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 22.813s
17Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 22.885s
18Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 22.893s
19Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 23.162s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 23.583s
21Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 24.561s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 24.638s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 25.268s
24Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 25.554s
25Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 25.605s
26David SanchisSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 25.872s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 26.052s
28Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 26.421s
29Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)m 0.000s

Damp track.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 