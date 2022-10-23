2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results

23 Oct 2022
Race results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)38m 25.233s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)38m 36.644s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)38m 37.035s
4Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)38m 38.439s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)38m 40.003s
6Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)38m 42.399s
7Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)38m 45.455s
8Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)38m 49.512s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)38m 49.640s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)38m 49.715s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)38m 55.869s
12Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)38m 58.828s
13Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)38m 59.681s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)39m 0.160s
15Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)39m 8.990s
16Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)39m 10.173s
17Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)39m 10.415s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)39m 14.051s
19Kasma DanielMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)39m 18.354s
20Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)39m 19.698s
21Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)39m 20.045s
22Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)39m 20.918s
 Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)DNF 
 Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 
 David SanchisSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)DNF 

Tony Arbolino won the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang after Ai Ogura fell while attempting a last-lap victory pass, costing the Japanese the world championship lead.

Ogura, who had a slim chance to wrap-up the title today, was on the verge of taking a big advantage over Augusto Fernandez into the Valencia finale when he gambled on five points more and tried to outbrake Arbolino - but lost the front and fell at the apex of turn 9.

That accident meant Fernandez, who finished a distant fourth, is now 9.5 points ahead of Ogura.

Ogura and Fernandez both went on the attack in the last 10 laps, Ogura chasing down Arbolino while Fernandez put pressure on Jake Dixon for fifth.

The Japanese passed Arbolino into turn 1 with 6 laps to go but ran wide at the same corner the next time around, handing the advantage back to Arbolino.

Over 10s behind them, Fernandez and Dixon became embroiled in a no-holds-barred battle, making contact on several occasions, before Dixon passed a struggling Gonzalez for fourth on the penultimate lap.

That became third (behind Phillip Island winner Alonso Lopez) for Dixon after Ogura's shock exit, while Fernandez also put a late pass on Gonzalez.

Fernandez was reluctant to shake Dixon's hand on the slow-down lap.

Ogura's team-mate Somkiat Chantra clipped the back of Dixon at Turn 2 of the race, falling and bringing down Fernandez's team-mate Pedro Acosta, whose bike landed on Chantra.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 