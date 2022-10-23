2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 25.233s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|38m 36.644s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 37.035s
|4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|38m 38.439s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|38m 40.003s
|6
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|38m 42.399s
|7
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|38m 45.455s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|38m 49.512s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|38m 49.640s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|38m 49.715s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|38m 55.869s
|12
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 58.828s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 59.681s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 0.160s
|15
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 8.990s
|16
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|39m 10.173s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|39m 10.415s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|39m 14.051s
|19
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|39m 18.354s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|39m 19.698s
|21
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 20.045s
|22
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|39m 20.918s
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|DNF
Tony Arbolino won the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang after Ai Ogura fell while attempting a last-lap victory pass, costing the Japanese the world championship lead.
Ogura, who had a slim chance to wrap-up the title today, was on the verge of taking a big advantage over Augusto Fernandez into the Valencia finale when he gambled on five points more and tried to outbrake Arbolino - but lost the front and fell at the apex of turn 9.
That accident meant Fernandez, who finished a distant fourth, is now 9.5 points ahead of Ogura.
Ogura and Fernandez both went on the attack in the last 10 laps, Ogura chasing down Arbolino while Fernandez put pressure on Jake Dixon for fifth.
The Japanese passed Arbolino into turn 1 with 6 laps to go but ran wide at the same corner the next time around, handing the advantage back to Arbolino.
Over 10s behind them, Fernandez and Dixon became embroiled in a no-holds-barred battle, making contact on several occasions, before Dixon passed a struggling Gonzalez for fourth on the penultimate lap.
That became third (behind Phillip Island winner Alonso Lopez) for Dixon after Ogura's shock exit, while Fernandez also put a late pass on Gonzalez.
Fernandez was reluctant to shake Dixon's hand on the slow-down lap.
Ogura's team-mate Somkiat Chantra clipped the back of Dixon at Turn 2 of the race, falling and bringing down Fernandez's team-mate Pedro Acosta, whose bike landed on Chantra.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race