Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 38m 25.233s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 38m 36.644s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 38m 37.035s 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 38m 38.439s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 38m 40.003s 6 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 38m 42.399s 7 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 38m 45.455s 8 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 38m 49.512s 9 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 38m 49.640s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 38m 49.715s 11 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 38m 55.869s 12 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 38m 58.828s 13 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 38m 59.681s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 39m 0.160s 15 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 39m 8.990s 16 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 39m 10.173s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 39m 10.415s 18 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 39m 14.051s 19 Kasma Daniel MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 39m 18.354s 20 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 39m 19.698s 21 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 39m 20.045s 22 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 39m 20.918s Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF David Sanchis SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) DNF

Tony Arbolino won the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang after Ai Ogura fell while attempting a last-lap victory pass, costing the Japanese the world championship lead.

Ogura, who had a slim chance to wrap-up the title today, was on the verge of taking a big advantage over Augusto Fernandez into the Valencia finale when he gambled on five points more and tried to outbrake Arbolino - but lost the front and fell at the apex of turn 9.

That accident meant Fernandez, who finished a distant fourth, is now 9.5 points ahead of Ogura.

Ogura and Fernandez both went on the attack in the last 10 laps, Ogura chasing down Arbolino while Fernandez put pressure on Jake Dixon for fifth.

The Japanese passed Arbolino into turn 1 with 6 laps to go but ran wide at the same corner the next time around, handing the advantage back to Arbolino.

Over 10s behind them, Fernandez and Dixon became embroiled in a no-holds-barred battle, making contact on several occasions, before Dixon passed a struggling Gonzalez for fourth on the penultimate lap.

That became third (behind Phillip Island winner Alonso Lopez) for Dixon after Ogura's shock exit, while Fernandez also put a late pass on Gonzalez.

Fernandez was reluctant to shake Dixon's hand on the slow-down lap.

Ogura's team-mate Somkiat Chantra clipped the back of Dixon at Turn 2 of the race, falling and bringing down Fernandez's team-mate Pedro Acosta, whose bike landed on Chantra.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race