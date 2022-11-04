2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
|2022 Moto2 Valencia - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.979s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.206s
|3
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.811s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.055s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.090s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.098s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.109s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.141s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.229s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.364s
|11
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.366s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.366s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.466s
|14
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.513s
|15
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.518s
|16
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.765s
|17
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.819s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.944s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.028s
|20
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.064s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.139s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.202s
|23
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.311s
|24
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.352s
|25
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.533s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.555s
|27
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.652s
|28
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.666s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.870s
|30
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.319s
|31
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.975s
World championship leader Augusto Fernandez takes the early advantage in Moto2 FP1 at Valencia.
Fernandez starts the title decider with a 9.5 point lead over Ai Ogura.
Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday November 4
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
13.10pm - MotoGP FP2
14.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday November 5
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
13.10pm - MotoGP Q1
13.35pm - MotoGP Q2
14.10pm - Moto2 Q1
14.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday November 6
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
13.00pm - MotoGP race