2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (1) Results

4 Nov 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 1 October

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

2022 Moto2 Valencia - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.979s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.206s
3Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.811s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.055s
5Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.090s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.098s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.109s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.141s
9Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.229s
10Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.364s
11Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.366s
12Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.366s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.466s
14Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.513s
15Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.518s
16Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.765s
17Mattia PasiniITARW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.819s
18Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.944s
19Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.028s
20Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.064s
21Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.139s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.202s
23Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.311s
24Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.352s
25Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.533s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.555s
27Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.652s
28Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.666s
29Alex EscrigSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.870s
30Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.319s
31Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.975s

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez takes the early advantage in Moto2 FP1 at Valencia.

Fernandez starts the title decider with a 9.5 point lead over Ai Ogura.

Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

 