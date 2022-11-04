2022 Moto2 Valencia - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.979s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.206s 3 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.811s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.055s 5 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.090s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.098s 7 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.109s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.141s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.229s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.364s 11 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.366s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.366s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.466s 14 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.513s 15 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.518s 16 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.765s 17 Mattia Pasini ITA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.819s 18 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.944s 19 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.028s 20 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 37.064s 21 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.139s 22 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.202s 23 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.311s 24 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.352s 25 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.533s 26 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.555s 27 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.652s 28 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.666s 29 Alex Escrig SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 37.870s 30 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.319s 31 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 38.975s

World championship leader Augusto Fernandez takes the early advantage in Moto2 FP1 at Valencia.

Fernandez starts the title decider with a 9.5 point lead over Ai Ogura.

Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022 Video of Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race