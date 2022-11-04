2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (2) Results

4 Nov 2022
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 4 November

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

2022 Moto2 Valencia - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.948s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.069s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.128s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.554s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.571s
6Mattia PasiniITARW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.623s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.681s
8Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.723s
9Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.724s
10Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.764s
11Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.853s
12Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.862s
13Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.901s
14Alex EscrigSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.908s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.958s
16Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.044s
17Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.053s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.105s
19Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.110s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.153s
21Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.241s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.264s
23Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.309s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.387s
25Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.527s
26Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.624s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.668s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.105s
29Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.129s
30Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.469s
31Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 39.684s

Augusto Fernandez starts the title decider with a 9.5 point lead over Ai Ogura.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

 