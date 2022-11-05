2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (3) Results

5 Nov 2022
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 4 November

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

2022 Moto2 Valencia - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.592s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.658s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.664s
4Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.786s
5Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.953s
6Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.016s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.111s
8Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.172s
9Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.207s
10Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.217s
11Mattia PasiniITARW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.254s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.260s
13Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.268s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.277s
15Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.327s
16Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.360s
17Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.364s
18Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.369s
19Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.526s
20Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.546s
21Alex EscrigSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.666s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.703s
23Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.745s
24Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.781s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.884s
26Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.957s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.091s
28Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.201s
29Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.320s
30Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.416s
31Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.522s

Augusto Fernandez starts the title decider with a 9.5 point lead over Ai Ogura.

Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

 