2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 52.413s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 53.645s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 2.576s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|40m 6.820s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 11.317s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|40m 12.967s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 13.657s
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 18.281s
|9
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 26.176s
|10
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 27.530s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 28.011s
|12
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|40m 28.749s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|40m 31.355s
|14
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 34.123s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 37.651s
|16
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|40m 44.240s
|17
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|40m 45.297s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|40m 45.522s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 47.592s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 48.040s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 56.317s
|22
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|+2 laps
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|DNF
Augusto Fernandez has been crowned as the 2022 Moto2 world champion, while team-mate Pedro Acosta signed off his rookie season with victory in the Valencia finale.
Fernandez began the title decider with a 9.5-point lead over Ai Ogura, soon reduced to just 0.5 points as Ogura climbed to second behind Tony Arbolino in the early stages.
The race gradually turned in Fernandez's favour with an early exit for a combative Alonso Lopez followed by a fall for Cameron Beaubier, riding in his final grand prix before returning to America.
But the defining moment came when Ogura, locked in battle with Acosta, lost the front of his Kalex under braking for Turn 8 with 18 laps to go, confirming Fernandez as champion.
With the pressure off, Fernandez joined Acosta in passing Arbolino. The Ajo riders remained in close formation to the finish, with Acosta just out of reach.
Fernandez will move up to MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team next season.
Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday November 4
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
13.10pm - MotoGP FP2
14.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday November 5
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
13.10pm - MotoGP Q1
13.35pm - MotoGP Q2
14.10pm - Moto2 Q1
14.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday November 6
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
13.00pm - MotoGP race