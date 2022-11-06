2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Race Results

6 Nov 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2, Valencia MotoGP, 5 November

Race results from the 2022 Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 52.413s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 53.645s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)40m 2.576s
4Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)40m 6.820s
5Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)40m 11.317s
6Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)40m 12.967s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)40m 13.657s
8Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)40m 18.281s
9Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)40m 26.176s
10Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)40m 27.530s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)40m 28.011s
12Borja GomezSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)40m 28.749s
13Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)40m 31.355s
14Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)40m 34.123s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)40m 37.651s
16Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)40m 44.240s
17Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)40m 45.297s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)40m 45.522s
19Alex EscrigSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 47.592s
20Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 48.040s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)40m 56.317s
22Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)+2 laps 
 Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)DNF 
 Mattia PasiniITARW Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 
 Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)DNF 

Augusto Fernandez has been crowned as the 2022 Moto2 world champion, while team-mate Pedro Acosta signed off his rookie season with victory in the Valencia finale.

Fernandez began the title decider with a 9.5-point lead over Ai Ogura, soon reduced to just 0.5 points as Ogura climbed to second behind Tony Arbolino in the early stages.

The race gradually turned in Fernandez's favour with an early exit for a combative Alonso Lopez followed by a fall for Cameron Beaubier, riding in his final grand prix before returning to America.

But the defining moment came when Ogura, locked in battle with Acosta, lost the front of his Kalex under braking for Turn 8 with 18 laps to go, confirming Fernandez as champion.

With the pressure off, Fernandez joined Acosta in passing Arbolino. The Ajo riders remained in close formation to the finish, with Acosta just out of reach.

Fernandez will move up to MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team next season.

