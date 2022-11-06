Valencia Moto2 Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 52.413s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 53.645s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 2.576s 4 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 40m 6.820s 5 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 40m 11.317s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 40m 12.967s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 40m 13.657s 8 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 40m 18.281s 9 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 26.176s 10 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 40m 27.530s 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 40m 28.011s 12 Borja Gomez SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 40m 28.749s 13 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 40m 31.355s 14 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 34.123s 15 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 37.651s 16 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 40m 44.240s 17 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 40m 45.297s 18 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 40m 45.522s 19 Alex Escrig SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 47.592s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 48.040s 21 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 40m 56.317s 22 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) +2 laps Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) DNF Mattia Pasini ITA RW Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) DNF

Augusto Fernandez has been crowned as the 2022 Moto2 world champion, while team-mate Pedro Acosta signed off his rookie season with victory in the Valencia finale.

Fernandez began the title decider with a 9.5-point lead over Ai Ogura, soon reduced to just 0.5 points as Ogura climbed to second behind Tony Arbolino in the early stages.

The race gradually turned in Fernandez's favour with an early exit for a combative Alonso Lopez followed by a fall for Cameron Beaubier, riding in his final grand prix before returning to America.

But the defining moment came when Ogura, locked in battle with Acosta, lost the front of his Kalex under braking for Turn 8 with 18 laps to go, confirming Fernandez as champion.

With the pressure off, Fernandez joined Acosta in passing Arbolino. The Ajo riders remained in close formation to the finish, with Acosta just out of reach.

Fernandez will move up to MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team next season.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race