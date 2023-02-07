2023 MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez leads Ducati test rider Michele Pirro as of midday on Tuesday, the pair having set the best official laps of the Shakedown so far.

Cal Crutchlow was officially fastest for Yamaha on each of the rain-interrupted opening days, with sunshine finally breaking through the clouds on Tuesday morning to dry some overnight damp patches.

But after the Englishman had appeared to do all the Yamaha development work alone, swapping between three different test bikes (T1, T2, T3) on previous days, Katsuyuki Nakasuga took to the track on the black 'T2' M1 at the start of day 3. Crutchlow has also been in action again, with the new fairing, on the T3 machine.

KTM's Dani Pedrosa is again riding without a transponder turned on ( apart from a brief run on Monday afternoon) and was rumoured to have been faster than Crutchlow on day 1.

Aerodynamics...

Crutchlow has just been out on Yamaha's new angular 'stealth' fairing again, fitted to the 'T3' test bike (pic taken on Monday). pic.twitter.com/ePRP0ar2yX — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 7, 2023

The Shakedown is mainly used to make sure the new machines are running correctly before they are handed over to the race riders, as well as some development work on new parts (especially aerodynamics).

While more aero parts are expected to be revealed during the official test, Aprilia has so far been seen using a new fairing featuring extra vents to channel air over the wings more smoothly, Ducati has added an extra side winglet, Yamaha has a bigger angular 'stealth' fairing, while Honda and KTM seem to have so far used previously seen designs.

KTM is set to debut some new parts designed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies , although the rain delays may mean they wait until the Official test.

Only test riders and 2023 rookies (Augusto Fernandez) are eligible for the Shakedown test. The Official Sepang Test, for all race riders, will be held at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue from February 10-12.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm each day, followed by practice starts...

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (12pm) Rider Nat Team Time Laps 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 2m 0.482s 19 2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.122s 9 3 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +0.525s 14 4 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.647s 22 5 Yamaha Test Bike T3 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.862s 21 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.911s 3 7 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.259s 21

* Rookie

Fastest Day 2 Time:

Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 2.079s (damp track)

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 1.146s (330.3km/h top speed)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

Sepang Shakedown Test - Day 2:

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Laps 1 Yamaha Test Bike T3 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2m 2.079s 23 2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.519s 33 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.691s 7 4 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +0.870s 21 5 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +2.046s 23 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +4.805s 7 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +5.378s 18 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +10.176s 19 9 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +11.340s 27 10 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +11.666s 16 11 Yamaha Test Bike T1 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +11.968s 5 12 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +12.715s 1 13 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +17.872s 7 14 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +24.109s 2

Sepang Shakedown Test - Day 1: