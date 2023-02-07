2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test results: Day 3 lap times (Tuesday)

7 Feb 2023
Augusto Fernandez

12pm lap times from Tuesday's third and final day at the 2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

2023 MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez leads Ducati test rider Michele Pirro as of midday on Tuesday, the pair having set the best official laps of the Shakedown so far.

Cal Crutchlow was officially fastest for Yamaha on each of the rain-interrupted opening days, with sunshine finally breaking through the clouds on Tuesday morning to dry some overnight damp patches.

But after the Englishman had appeared to do all the Yamaha development work alone, swapping between three different test bikes (T1, T2, T3) on previous days, Katsuyuki Nakasuga took to the track on the black 'T2' M1 at the start of day 3. Crutchlow has also been in action again, with the new fairing, on the T3 machine.

KTM's Dani Pedrosa is again riding without a transponder turned on (apart from a brief run on Monday afternoonand was rumoured to have been faster than Crutchlow on day 1.

Aerodynamics...

The Shakedown is mainly used to make sure the new machines are running correctly before they are handed over to the race riders, as well as some development work on new parts (especially aerodynamics).

While more aero parts are expected to be revealed during the official test, Aprilia has so far been seen using a new fairing featuring extra vents to channel air over the wings more smoothly, Ducati has added an extra side winglet, Yamaha has a bigger angular 'stealth' fairing, while Honda and KTM seem to have so far used previously seen designs.

KTM is set to debut some new parts designed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, although the rain delays may mean they wait until the Official test.

Only test riders and 2023 rookies (Augusto Fernandez) are eligible for the Shakedown test. The Official Sepang Test, for all race riders, will be held at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue from February 10-12.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm each day, followed by practice starts...

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (12pm)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLaps
1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*2m 0.482s19
2Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+0.122s9
3Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+0.525s14
4Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.647s22
5Yamaha Test Bike T3N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+0.862s21
6Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+0.911s3
7Yamaha Test Bike T2N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.259s21

* Rookie

Fastest Day 2 Time:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 2.079s (damp track)

Fastest Day 1 Time:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha 2m 1.146s (330.3km/h top speed)

Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

Sepang Shakedown Test - Day 2:

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2 (FINAL)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLaps
1Yamaha Test Bike T3N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)2m 2.079s23
2Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+0.519s33
3Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.691s7
4Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+0.870s21
5Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)+2.046s23
6Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+4.805s7
7Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+5.378s18
8Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+10.176s19
9Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+11.340s27
10Yamaha Test Bike T2N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+11.666s16
11Yamaha Test Bike T1N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+11.968s5
12Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+12.715s1
13Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+17.872s7
14Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)+24.109s2

Sepang Shakedown Test - Day 1:

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1 (FINAL)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLapS
1Yamaha Test Bike T2N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)2m 1.146s12
2Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.185s28
3Yamaha Test Bike T1N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+0.427s13
4Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.459s20
5Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+0.500s7
6Yamaha Test Bike T3N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+0.801s14
7Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+0.969s29
8Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.069s37
9Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.331s6
10Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+1.700s22
11Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+1.793s9
12Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)+2.540s6
13Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)+3.509s6
14Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+12.234s17
15Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+17.994s5
16Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)No Time1
17Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)No Time1
 