Ducati's Michele Pirro leads the day 3 timesheets once again after lowering his best lap time to a 2m 0.118s to leapfrog ahead of Yamaha's Cal Crutchlow and rookie Augusto Fernandez.

With Yamaha's 2023 engine performance under the spotlight, Crutchlow listed top speed is 335.4km/h, which is 4km/h quicker than the M1 managed in Quartararo's hands at the race weekend last October. The Ducati of Pirro is known to have set a 336.4km/h today, but since the top speed shown is 'replaced' every time a rider crosses the speed trap, these might not be their absolute best.

Crutchlow was officially fastest for Yamaha on each of the rain-interrupted opening days, with sunshine finally breaking through the clouds on Tuesday morning to dry some overnight damp patches.

But after the Englishman had appeared to do all the Yamaha development work alone, swapping between three different test bikes (T1, T2, T3) on previous days, Katsuyuki Nakasuga took to the track on the black 'T2' M1 at the start of day 3. Crutchlow has also been in action again, with the new fairing, on the T3 machine.

KTM's Dani Pedrosa is again riding without a transponder turned on ( apart from a brief run on Monday afternoon) and was rumoured to have been faster than Crutchlow on day 1.

Aerodynamics...

The Shakedown is mainly used to make sure the new machines are running correctly before they are handed over to the race riders, as well as some development work on new parts (especially aerodynamics).

While more aero parts are expected to be revealed during the official test, Aprilia has so far been seen using a new fairing featuring extra vents to channel air over the wings more smoothly, Ducati has added an extra side winglet, Yamaha has a bigger angular 'stealth' fairing, while Honda and KTM seem to have so far used previously seen designs.

KTM is set to debut some new parts designed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies , although the rain delays may mean they wait until the Official test. Pedrosa has spent time on the final day using a black fairing with an Aprilia-style lower section, possibly the same fairing seen at the Valencia test.

Only test riders and 2023 rookies (Augusto Fernandez) are eligible for the Shakedown test. The Official Sepang Test, for all race riders, will be held at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue from February 10-12.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm each day, followed by practice starts...

