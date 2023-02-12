2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 3 lap times (Sunday)
Lap times as of 12pm during Sunday’s third and final day of the 2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test.
Another damp start in Malaysia meant only Johann Zarco (on wet tyres) set a lap time in the opening hour.
World champion Francesco Bagnaia was then the first to try slicks at 11:20am, after which others have headed out...
|2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 3 (12pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|2m 0.027s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.496s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.611s
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.670s
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+0.969s
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+1.014s
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.035s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.575s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.736s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.796s
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.887s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+2.207s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.600s
|14
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+4.860s
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+5.631s
Fastest Day 2 Time:
Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati 1m 58.736s
Fastest Day 1 Time:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati 1m 58.470s
2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:
Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider 1m 59.803s
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)
Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2:
Morning drizzle meant a slow start to day two, while afternoon rain brought the slick-tyre action to an end at 3pm.
After a handful of laps on wets this morning, conditions soon became good enough for slicks, with day one leader Marco Bezzecchi becoming the first to break the 2min barrier today.
The pace of improvements saw Bezzecchi pushed down to tenth by 2pm, when Pramac's Jorge Martin was fastest from RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira, GASGAS Tech3's Pol Espargaro, Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
But drizzle returned shortly after, sending all riders back to the pits. The rain drops then cleared and riders began returning to the track... only for steady rain to soak the circuit from 3pm onwards.
Martin thus remained fastest, despite a fall that left him with deep abrasion cuts on his right hand, with the Pramac rider's 1m 58.736s a few tenths shy of Bezzecchi's Friday time.
Martin, who had one of the new Ducati fairings to try today, set his time on the 2023 bike and said he is ready to race.
Due to the rain, these will remain the best top speeds of day 2 at Sepang. pic.twitter.com/AxMAK8V1kr— Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 11, 2023
Quartararo, who has some lower fairing vents added to his prototype Yamaha today, set another impressive top speed of 335.4km/h, slightly better than yesterday.
The only riders faster through the speed trap on Saturday were the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Martin, who matched Enea Bastianini's 336.4km/h from day one.
After riding on all three days of the Shakedown, then missing day one of the Official test, Yamaha called-up Cal Crutchlow for more development work on day two.
Many riders used the soaking late-afternoon conditions to conduct some wet weather testing...
|2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2 (FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Speed
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1m 58.736s
|13/17
|336.4
|2
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+0.103s
|21/52
|335.4
|3
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.145s
|11/29
|334.3
|4
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.161s
|8/34
|335.4
|5
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.331s
|8/35
|336.4
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+0.376s
|22/35
|330.2
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.382s
|13/50
|334.3
|8
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.427s
|11/28
|331.2
|9
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.458s
|17/32
|332.3
|10
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.494s
|7/30
|331.2
|11
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.553s
|8/44
|333.3
|12
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.625s
|12/31
|334.3
|13
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.714s
|9/36
|333.3
|14
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.766s
|17/40
|333.3
|15
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.767s
|15/36
|333.3
|16
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.896s
|11/36
|330.2
|17
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.011s
|9/36
|331.2
|18
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)
|+1.034s
|22/35
|331.2
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.123s
|27/47
|330.2
|20
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)
|+1.281s
|7/26
|334.3
|21
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.487s
|19/32
|330.2
|22
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.618s
|14/41
|330.2
|23
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.996s
|19/32
|326.2
* Rookie.
Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1:
Marco Bezzecchi, using a 2022-spec Desmosedici, stole the limelight with a late lap of 1m 58.470s, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales then moving into second place to break what had been an all-Ducati top three for much of the day.
New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, team-mate and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, plus Pramac's Jorge Martin all took turns at the top on their way to third, fourth and fifth.
Other final-hour improvements by the likes of Johann Zarco, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli pushed Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez to eleventh and twelfth.
Quartararo had three Yamahas in the Monster pits (and set an impressive top speed) while Marquez had four RCVs in the Repsol Honda garage (one with a new 'ground effect' style fairing, which he didn't get time to try on day one).
While the other KTMs looked to start on 2022 spec, Jack Miller appeared to go straight to the new parts, including the carbon-black fairing tested by Dani Pedrosa at the Shakedown. Brad Binder switched to the new aero later in the day.
Miller was the top RC16 rider in 16th.
Sepang Test day one top speeds: pic.twitter.com/4LVPmN7mHi— Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 10, 2023
|2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Speed
|1
|^10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1m 58.47s
|54/55
|335.4
|2
|^2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)
|+0.130s
|65/67
|333.3
|3
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.262s
|42/54
|336.4
|4
|˅2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.267s
|21/67
|335.4
|5
|˅2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.387s
|23/58
|334.3
|6
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)
|+0.471s
|44/49
|332.3
|7
|^2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.496s
|46/56
|333.3
|8
|^7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.551s
|45/47
|332.3
|9
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.566s
|47/53
|332.3
|10
|^9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.648s
|54/59
|333.3
|11
|˅5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.952s
|47/58
|334.3
|12
|˅5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.954s
|23/58
|333.3
|13
|˅5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.999s
|21/50
|334.3
|14
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+1.260s
|39/50
|331.2
|15
|^6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+1.343s
|52/54
|331.2
|16
|^4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.356s
|48/53
|330.2
|17
|˅4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.362s
|47/53
|330.2
|18
|˅4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.493s
|49/66
|331.2
|19
|˅3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.557s
|23/58
|326.2
|20
|˅3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.608s
|40/58
|331.2
|21
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.615s
|18/60
|330.2
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.734s
|27/49
|328.2
|23
|=
|Katsuyuki Nakasuga
|JPN
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.769s
|45/58
|327.2
|24
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+5.031s
|2/3
|325.3