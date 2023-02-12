Another damp start in Malaysia meant only Johann Zarco (on wet tyres) set a lap time in the opening hour.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was then the first to try slicks at 11:20am, after which others have headed out...

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 3 (12pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 2m 0.027s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.496s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.611s 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.670s 5 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +0.969s 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.014s 7 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.035s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.575s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.736s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.796s 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.887s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +2.207s 13 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.600s 14 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +4.860s 15 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +5.631s

Fastest Day 2 Time:

Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati 1m 58.736s

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati 1m 58.470s

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:

Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider 1m 59.803s

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2:

Morning drizzle meant a slow start to day two, while afternoon rain brought the slick-tyre action to an end at 3pm.

After a handful of laps on wets this morning, conditions soon became good enough for slicks, with day one leader Marco Bezzecchi becoming the first to break the 2min barrier today.

The pace of improvements saw Bezzecchi pushed down to tenth by 2pm, when Pramac's Jorge Martin was fastest from RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira, GASGAS Tech3's Pol Espargaro, Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

But drizzle returned shortly after, sending all riders back to the pits. The rain drops then cleared and riders began returning to the track... only for steady rain to soak the circuit from 3pm onwards.

Martin thus remained fastest, despite a fall that left him with deep abrasion cuts on his right hand, with the Pramac rider's 1m 58.736s a few tenths shy of Bezzecchi's Friday time.

Martin, who had one of the new Ducati fairings to try today, set his time on the 2023 bike and said he is ready to race.

Due to the rain, these will remain the best top speeds of day 2 at Sepang. pic.twitter.com/AxMAK8V1kr — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 11, 2023

Quartararo, who has some lower fairing vents added to his prototype Yamaha today, set another impressive top speed of 335.4km/h, slightly better than yesterday.

The only riders faster through the speed trap on Saturday were the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Martin, who matched Enea Bastianini's 336.4km/h from day one.

After riding on all three days of the Shakedown, then missing day one of the Official test, Yamaha called-up Cal Crutchlow for more development work on day two.

Many riders used the soaking late-afternoon conditions to conduct some wet weather testing...

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 2 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Speed 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 58.736s 13/17 336.4 2 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +0.103s 21/52 335.4 3 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.145s 11/29 334.3 4 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.161s 8/34 335.4 5 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.331s 8/35 336.4 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +0.376s 22/35 330.2 7 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.382s 13/50 334.3 8 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.427s 11/28 331.2 9 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.458s 17/32 332.3 10 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.494s 7/30 331.2 11 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.553s 8/44 333.3 12 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.625s 12/31 334.3 13 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.714s 9/36 333.3 14 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.766s 17/40 333.3 15 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.767s 15/36 333.3 16 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.896s 11/36 330.2 17 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.011s 9/36 331.2 18 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23) +1.034s 22/35 331.2 19 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.123s 27/47 330.2 20 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23) +1.281s 7/26 334.3 21 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.487s 19/32 330.2 22 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.618s 14/41 330.2 23 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.996s 19/32 326.2

* Rookie.

Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1:

Marco Bezzecchi, using a 2022-spec Desmosedici, stole the limelight with a late lap of 1m 58.470s, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales then moving into second place to break what had been an all-Ducati top three for much of the day.

New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, team-mate and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, plus Pramac's Jorge Martin all took turns at the top on their way to third, fourth and fifth.

Other final-hour improvements by the likes of Johann Zarco, Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli pushed Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez to eleventh and twelfth.

Quartararo had three Yamahas in the Monster pits (and set an impressive top speed) while Marquez had four RCVs in the Repsol Honda garage (one with a new 'ground effect' style fairing, which he didn't get time to try on day one).

While the other KTMs looked to start on 2022 spec, Jack Miller appeared to go straight to the new parts, including the carbon-black fairing tested by Dani Pedrosa at the Shakedown. Brad Binder switched to the new aero later in the day.

Miller was the top RC16 rider in 16th.

Sepang Test day one top speeds: pic.twitter.com/4LVPmN7mHi — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) February 10, 2023