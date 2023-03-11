2023 Portimao MotoGP Test results - Day 1 lap times (Saturday)

11 Mar 2023
Luca Marini , PortimaoMotoGP test, 11 March

Lap times as of 3:30pm during Saturday’s opening day of the final 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, at Portimao.

The 2023 MotoGP grid has its last chance for pre-season preparations with a two-day official test at Portimao this weekend, the same circuit where the season-opener will take place on March 24-25.

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini has set the fastest lap time at both previous winter outings, at Valencia in November and then a three-day test at Sepang in February.

While Marini is using a year-old Ducati, Portimao will be the last chance for factory teams to pick the aerodynamic and, most importantly, engine with which they will start the 2023 racing season.

Once chosen, the engine design cannot be changed until the end of the world championship, while aero can be updated just once.

Testing takes place at Portimao from 9:30-17:30 on Saturday and Sunday, followed by practice starts…

3:30pm: Luca Marini continues to lead an all-Ducati top four covered by just 0.095s, followed by the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.

Johann Zarco has bounced back up the order after an earlier fall, while Marc Marquez has just tumbled from his Repsol Honda at Turn 14.

The top 18 riders are covered by less than one-second.

2023 Official Portimao MotoGP Test - Day 1 (3:30pm)
  RiderNatTeamTime
1=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1m 39.548s
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.062s
3=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.093s
4=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.095s
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.145s
6=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.162s
7=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.206s
8=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+0.224s
9^8Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.388s
10˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.198s
11˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.423s
12˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.461s
13˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.475s
14˅1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.537s
15˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.603s
16˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.622s
17˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+0.788s
18=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.918s
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.058s
20=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.271s
21=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.426s
22=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.481s
23=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.686s
24=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.837s

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 31.435s (2022)

What happened at the Sepang test?

Ducati and Aprilia riders filled the top nine positions on the Sepang timesheets, with Marc Marquez and Honda best of the rest in tenth.

While Ducati and Aprilia appeared to have made light modifications to their proven packages, Marquez whittled down four different Hondas to one preferred machine, but warned it was not good enough to win the title and more was needed for Portimao.

After a scare at Valencia, Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli were pleased with their more powerful 2023 engine, selecting the final version for the racing season.

But while pleased with their pace, the bike ‘didn’t work’ in qualifying spec, with low fuel and new tyres, leaving them 17th and 20th on the combined times. Solving the qualifying issue, as well as a final decision on aero and chassis parts, will be among Yamaha’s priorities in Portimao.

The GASGAS/KTMs struggled the most on paper with Pol Espargaro best of the RC16s in 13th place followed by Brad Binder in 14th, Jack Miller in 18th and rookie Augusto Fernandez in 22nd. But with plenty of parts available and more to come, will the Austrian factory put the pieces together at Portimao?

 