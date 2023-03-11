The 2023 MotoGP grid has its last chance for pre-season preparations with a two-day official test at Portimao this weekend, the same circuit where the season-opener will take place on March 24-25.

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini has set the fastest lap time at both previous winter outings, at Valencia in November and then a three-day test at Sepang in February.

While Marini is using a year-old Ducati, Portimao will be the last chance for factory teams to pick the aerodynamic and, most importantly, engine with which they will start the 2023 racing season.

Once chosen, the engine design cannot be changed until the end of the world championship, while aero can be updated just once.

Testing takes place at Portimao from 9:30-17:30 on Saturday and Sunday, followed by practice starts…

Is 2023 Make or BREAK for Yamaha? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.79 Video of Is 2023 Make or BREAK for Yamaha? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.79

3:30pm: Luca Marini continues to lead an all-Ducati top four covered by just 0.095s, followed by the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.

Johann Zarco has bounced back up the order after an earlier fall, while Marc Marquez has just tumbled from his Repsol Honda at Turn 14.

The top 18 riders are covered by less than one-second.

2023 Official Portimao MotoGP Test - Day 1 (3:30pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1m 39.548s 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.062s 3 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.093s 4 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.095s 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.145s 6 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.162s 7 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.206s 8 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +0.224s 9 ^8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.388s 10 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.198s 11 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.423s 12 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.461s 13 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.475s 14 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.537s 15 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.603s 16 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.622s 17 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.788s 18 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.918s 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.058s 20 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.271s 21 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.426s 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.481s 23 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.686s 24 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.837s

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Portimao MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 31.435s (2022)

What happened at the Sepang test?

Ducati and Aprilia riders filled the top nine positions on the Sepang timesheets, with Marc Marquez and Honda best of the rest in tenth.

While Ducati and Aprilia appeared to have made light modifications to their proven packages, Marquez whittled down four different Hondas to one preferred machine, but warned it was not good enough to win the title and more was needed for Portimao.

After a scare at Valencia, Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli were pleased with their more powerful 2023 engine, selecting the final version for the racing season.

But while pleased with their pace, the bike ‘didn’t work’ in qualifying spec, with low fuel and new tyres, leaving them 17th and 20th on the combined times. Solving the qualifying issue, as well as a final decision on aero and chassis parts, will be among Yamaha’s priorities in Portimao.

The GASGAS/KTMs struggled the most on paper with Pol Espargaro best of the RC16s in 13th place followed by Brad Binder in 14th, Jack Miller in 18th and rookie Augusto Fernandez in 22nd. But with plenty of parts available and more to come, will the Austrian factory put the pieces together at Portimao?