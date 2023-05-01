2023 Jerez MotoGP Test results - Monday

1 May 2023
Jorge

Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Jerez, Spain.

Following Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Jerez for a day of official testing.

The technical updates seen so far include aero parts for Honda, Yamaha and KTM (in addition to the parts used by wild-card Dani Pedrosa in the race weekend) , plus a new 'Kalex' frame for HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

RNF's Miguel Oliveira is missing the test due to his shoulder dislocation in Sunday's race. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is set to ride Oliveira's RS-GP in preparation for a possible replacement role for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans from May 14-16.

Today's test, the first available to full-time MotoGP riders since the start of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 10:00-18:00.

The next official test is not until after Misano, in September.

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 12pm

  RiderNatTeamTime
1^9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1m 37.089s
2=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.067s
3˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.199s
4^12Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.511s
5˅2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.517s
6˅2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.520s
7˅2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.585s
8^9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.605s
9NAMaverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.624s
10˅4Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.650s
11˅4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.688s
12=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.693s
13˅5Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.752s
14˅3Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.849s
15˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.928s
16˅7Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.980s
17˅4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.158s
18˅3Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.408s
19NADani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.546s
20˅2Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.065s

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 11am
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m 37.288s
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.311s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.318s
4Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.321s
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.386s
6Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.451s
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.489s
8Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.553s
9Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.781s
10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.857s
11Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.913s
12Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.924s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.959s
14Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.991s
15Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.209s
16Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.281s
17Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.460s
18Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.866s

* Rookie

2023 Spanish MotoGP pole time:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 37.216s

Fastest 2023 Sprint race lap:
Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM 1m 37.927s

Fastest 2023 Grand Prix race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.989s

Official Jerez MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

