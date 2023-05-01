Following Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Jerez for a day of official testing.

The technical updates seen so far include aero parts for Honda, Yamaha and KTM (in addition to the parts used by wild-card Dani Pedrosa in the race weekend) , plus a new 'Kalex' frame for HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

RNF's Miguel Oliveira is missing the test due to his shoulder dislocation in Sunday's race. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is set to ride Oliveira's RS-GP in preparation for a possible replacement role for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans from May 14-16.

Today's test, the first available to full-time MotoGP riders since the start of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 10:00-18:00.

The next official test is not until after Misano, in September.

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 12pm Rider Nat Team Time 1 ^9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 37.089s 2 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.067s 3 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.199s 4 ^12 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.511s 5 ˅2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.517s 6 ˅2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.520s 7 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.585s 8 ^9 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.605s 9 NA Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.624s 10 ˅4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.650s 11 ˅4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.688s 12 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.693s 13 ˅5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.752s 14 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.849s 15 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.928s 16 ˅7 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.980s 17 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.158s 18 ˅3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.408s 19 NA Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.546s 20 ˅2 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.065s

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 11am Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 37.288s 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.311s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.318s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.321s 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.386s 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.451s 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.489s 8 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.553s 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.781s 10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.857s 11 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.913s 12 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.924s 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.959s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.991s 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.209s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.281s 17 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.460s 18 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.866s

* Rookie

2023 Spanish MotoGP pole time:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 37.216s

Fastest 2023 Sprint race lap:

Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM 1m 37.927s

Fastest 2023 Grand Prix race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.989s

Official Jerez MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)