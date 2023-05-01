Following Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Jerez for a day of official testing.

The technical updates seen so far include aero parts for Honda, Yamaha and KTM (in addition to the parts used by wild-card Dani Pedrosa in the race weekend), plus a new 'Kalex' frame for HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

The German fell at 2pm while testing some new black aero on the Kalex frame (Bradl's second bike looks to have one of the previous Honda built frames). Repsol's Joan Mir has also fallen today.

RNF's Miguel Oliveira is missing the test due to his shoulder dislocation in Sunday's race. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is riding Oliveira's RS-GP in preparation for a possible replacement role for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans from May 14-16.

Iker Lecuona, who replaced the injured Marc Marquez during the Grand Prix, is not riding.Today's test, the first available to full-time MotoGP riders since the start of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 10:00-18:00.The next official test is not until after Misano, in September.

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 5pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1m 36.574s 56/58 2 ^4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.104s 75/81 3 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.151s 60/88 4 ^8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.389s 61/61 5 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.390s 67/77 6 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.450s 40/42 7 ˅5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.486s 57/74 8 ˅5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.515s 17/52 9 ˅5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.582s 16/60 10 ˅5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.615s 33/75 11 ˅3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.752s 33/60 12 ^4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.857s 46/55 13 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.909s 66/66 14 ˅4 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.966s 28/54 15 ˅4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.969s 32/71 16 ^2 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.148s 54/71 17 ˅3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.165s 10/69 18 ˅3 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.208s 28/54 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.495s 13/53 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.823s 35/35 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.968s 50/63 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.984s 31/33

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

2023 Spanish MotoGP pole time:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 37.216s

Fastest 2023 Sprint race lap:

Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM 1m 37.927s

Fastest 2023 Grand Prix race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.989s

Official Jerez MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

Whoops! Taka accidentally kicks a rear fin off his Honda as he steps off the bike. #JerezTest pic.twitter.com/k21AiQnOnf — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) May 1, 2023

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 4pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 36.725s 60/88 2 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.335s 57/59 3 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.364s 17/52 4 ^2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.416s 55/65 5 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.431s 16/52 6 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.464s 33/58 7 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.544s 10/35 8 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.601s 33/60 9 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.644s 36/62 10 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.815s 28/45 11 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.818s 32/58 12 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.835s 32/47 13 ^4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.844s 44/49 14 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.875s 22/56 15 ^3 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.997s 54/54 16 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.014s 10/56 17 ˅2 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.057s 28/54 18 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.094s 22/40 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.344s 13/48 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.672s 35/35 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.817s 50/51

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 3pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 36.725s 60/73 2 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.354s 29/48 3 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.364s 17/52 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.431s 16/39 5 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.464s 33/49 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.517s 28/51 7 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.544s 10/27 8 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.601s 33/45 9 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.644s 36/46 10 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.815s 28/40 11 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.818s 32/52 12 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.835s 32/37 13 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.875s 22/44 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.014s 10/39 15 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.057s 28/54 16 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.094s 22/33 17 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.143s 20/33 18 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.157s 27/49 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.344s 13/48 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.672s 35/35 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.893s 35/39 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +2.387s 24/27

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 2pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1m 37.079s 29/43 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.010s 17/42 3 ^4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.031s 54/55 4 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.077s 16/36 5 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.110s 33/44 6 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.163s 28/40 7 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.190s 10/21 8 ^3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.247s 33/35 9 ^3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.290s 36/38 10 ^4 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.461s 28/32 11 ˅3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.464s 32/52 12 ˅3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.481s 32/37 13 ˅3 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.521s 22/35 14 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.660s 10/38 15 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.703s 28/54 16 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.740s 22/33 17 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.789s 20/26 18 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.803s 27/45 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.990s 13/37 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.318s 35/35 21 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.539s 35/35 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +2.033s 24/27

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 1pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1m 37.079s 29/35 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.010s 17/30 3 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.077s 16/34 4 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.110s 33/39 5 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.163s 28/33 6 NA Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.190s 10/12 7 ˅4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.209s 17/43 8 ^7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.464s 32/38 9 ˅4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.481s 32/32 10 ˅6 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.521s 22/35 11 ˅3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.615s 9/23 12 ˅3 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.634s 11/27 13 ˅3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.660s 10/38 14 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.693s 23/23 15 ˅3 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.703s 28/38 16 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.740s 22/25 17 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.789s 20/25 18 ˅4 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.803s 27/32 19 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.990s 13/32 20 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.556s 11/26 21 ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.698s 29/30 22 NA Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +2.787s 6/13

Rider Nat Team Time 1 ^9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 37.089s 2 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.067s 3 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.199s 4 ^12 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.511s 5 ˅2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.517s 6 ˅2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.520s 7 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.585s 8 ^9 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.605s 9 NA Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.624s 10 ˅4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.650s 11 ˅4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.688s 12 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.693s 13 ˅5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.752s 14 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.849s 15 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.928s 16 ˅7 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.980s 17 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.158s 18 ˅3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.408s 19 NA Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.546s 20 ˅2 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.065s

2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 11am Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 37.288s 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.311s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.318s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.321s 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.386s 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.451s 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.489s 8 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.553s 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.781s 10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.857s 11 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.913s 12 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.924s 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.959s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.991s 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.209s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.281s 17 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.460s 18 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.866s