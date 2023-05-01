2023 Jerez MotoGP Test results - Monday
Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Jerez, Spain.
Following Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Jerez for a day of official testing.
The technical updates seen so far include aero parts for Honda, Yamaha and KTM (in addition to the parts used by wild-card Dani Pedrosa in the race weekend), plus a new 'Kalex' frame for HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.
The German fell at 2pm while testing some new black aero on the Kalex frame (Bradl's second bike looks to have one of the previous Honda built frames). Repsol's Joan Mir has also fallen today.
RNF's Miguel Oliveira is missing the test due to his shoulder dislocation in Sunday's race. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is riding Oliveira's RS-GP in preparation for a possible replacement role for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans from May 14-16.
Iker Lecuona, who replaced the injured Marc Marquez during the Grand Prix, is not riding.Today's test, the first available to full-time MotoGP riders since the start of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 10:00-18:00.The next official test is not until after Misano, in September.
|2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 5pm
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1m 36.574s
|56/58
|2
|^4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.104s
|75/81
|3
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.151s
|60/88
|4
|^8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.389s
|61/61
|5
|^4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.390s
|67/77
|6
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.450s
|40/42
|7
|˅5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.486s
|57/74
|8
|˅5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.515s
|17/52
|9
|˅5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.582s
|16/60
|10
|˅5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.615s
|33/75
|11
|˅3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.752s
|33/60
|12
|^4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.857s
|46/55
|13
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.909s
|66/66
|14
|˅4
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.966s
|28/54
|15
|˅4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.969s
|32/71
|16
|^2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.148s
|54/71
|17
|˅3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.165s
|10/69
|18
|˅3
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.208s
|28/54
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.495s
|13/53
|20
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.823s
|35/35
|21
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.968s
|50/63
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.984s
|31/33
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
2023 Spanish MotoGP pole time:
Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 37.216s
Fastest 2023 Sprint race lap:
Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM 1m 37.927s
Fastest 2023 Grand Prix race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.989s
Official Jerez MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)
Whoops! Taka accidentally kicks a rear fin off his Honda as he steps off the bike. #JerezTest pic.twitter.com/k21AiQnOnf— Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) May 1, 2023
|2023 Official Jerez MotoGP Test - 11am
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1m 37.288s
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.311s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.318s
|4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.321s
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.386s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.451s
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.489s
|8
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.553s
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.781s
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.857s
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.913s
|12
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+0.924s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.959s
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.991s
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.209s
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.281s
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+1.460s
|18
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.866s