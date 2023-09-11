2023 Misano MotoGP Test results - Monday
Lap times as of 12pm (local time) during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano.
Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Misano for a day of official testing.
Much attention will be focused on the debut of 2024 prototypes from Yamaha and Honda, whose star riders Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez have been pushing for a major improvement from their respective manufacturers for next season.
KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller are testing the carbon fibre chassis used by wild-card star Dani Pedrosa.
Michelin also has two rear tyres, a soft and a medium, available in a new 2024 compound. Plus a new medium front with 2024 compound.
Injured world champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia is not expected to test.
As of midday, Sunday's winner Jorge Martin is fastest for Pramac Ducati ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, while Marc Marquez has now joined team-mate Joan Mir in trying a 2024 'Bradl' prototype. Aleix Espargaro fell at Turn 13.
Now @marcmarquez93 heads out for his first run on the red, white and blue machine ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iuXCXB0Rfx— Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) September 11, 2023
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12pm
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1m 31.351s
|27/28
|2
|^2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.007s
|27/29
|3
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.270s
|23/28
|4
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.316s
|18/29
|5
|˅4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.328s
|19/19
|6
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.391s
|40/40
|7
|^6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.446s
|32/34
|8
|˅6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.484s
|21/32
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.496s
|19/20
|10
|˅2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.524s
|29/29
|11
|^3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.704s
|33/33
|12
|˅5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.799s
|18/28
|13
|^3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.836s
|17/30
|14
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.861s
|19/27
|15
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.891s
|24/28
|16
|˅6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.917s
|17/22
|17
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.952s
|27/34
|18
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.965s
|20/20
Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)
KTM engineers gather around Jack Miller after his first run on the carbon fibre chassis. #MisanoTest #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/dlGUkBbhey— Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) September 11, 2023
Joan Mir returns on a prototype Honda #MisanoTest #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/L3laRd1o2Z— Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) September 11, 2023
Miguel Oliveira is fastest as of 11am, riding an 'all-black' test Aprilia. RNF team-mate Raul Fernandez looks to have his usual (2022) RNF machines.
The test, the last available to MotoGP race riders before the end of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 9:00-18:00 (UK time), with a break for lunch…
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 11am
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1m 31.743s
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.096s
|3
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.293s
|4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.316s
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.316s
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.407s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.422s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.452s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.487s
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.585s
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.589s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.599s
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.667s
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.670s
|15
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.989s
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.989s
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.169s
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.421s
|2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 10am
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1m 32.916s
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.813s
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.943s
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.051s
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.254s
|6
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+2.482s
|7
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+3.758s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.977s
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+4.533s