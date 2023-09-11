Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Misano for a day of official testing.

Much attention will be focused on the debut of 2024 prototypes from Yamaha and Honda, whose star riders Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez have been pushing for a major improvement from their respective manufacturers for next season.

KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller are testing the carbon fibre chassis used by wild-card star Dani Pedrosa.

Michelin also has two rear tyres, a soft and a medium, available in a new 2024 compound. Plus a new medium front with 2024 compound.

Injured world champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia is not expected to test.

As of midday, Sunday's winner Jorge Martin is fastest for Pramac Ducati ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, while Marc Marquez has now joined team-mate Joan Mir in trying a 2024 'Bradl' prototype. Aleix Espargaro fell at Turn 13.

Now @marcmarquez93 heads out for his first run on the red, white and blue machine ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iuXCXB0Rfx — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) September 11, 2023

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12pm Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1m 31.351s 27/28 2 ^2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.007s 27/29 3 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.270s 23/28 4 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.316s 18/29 5 ˅4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.328s 19/19 6 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.391s 40/40 7 ^6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.446s 32/34 8 ˅6 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.484s 21/32 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.496s 19/20 10 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.524s 29/29 11 ^3 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.704s 33/33 12 ˅5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.799s 18/28 13 ^3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.836s 17/30 14 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.861s 19/27 15 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.891s 24/28 16 ˅6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.917s 17/22 17 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.952s 27/34 18 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.965s 20/20

Official Misano MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)

KTM engineers gather around Jack Miller after his first run on the carbon fibre chassis. #MisanoTest #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/dlGUkBbhey — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) September 11, 2023

Miguel Oliveira is fastest as of 11am, riding an 'all-black' test Aprilia. RNF team-mate Raul Fernandez looks to have his usual (2022) RNF machines.

The test, the last available to MotoGP race riders before the end of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 9:00-18:00 (UK time), with a break for lunch…

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 11am Rider Nat Team Time 1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1m 31.743s 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.096s 3 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.293s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.316s 5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.316s 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.407s 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.422s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.452s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.487s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.585s 11 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.589s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.599s 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.667s 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.670s 15 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.989s 16 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.989s 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.169s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.421s