2023 Misano MotoGP Test results - Monday

Peter McLaren's picture
11 Sep 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, San Marino MotoGP, 10 September

Lap times as of 12pm (local time) during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano.

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, riders and teams are back in action at Misano for a day of official testing.

Much attention will be focused on the debut of 2024 prototypes from Yamaha and Honda, whose star riders Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez have been pushing for a major improvement from their respective manufacturers for next season.

KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller are testing the carbon fibre chassis used by wild-card star Dani Pedrosa.

Michelin also has two rear tyres, a soft and a medium, available in a new 2024 compound. Plus a new medium front with 2024 compound.

Injured world champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia is not expected to test.

As of midday, Sunday's winner Jorge Martin is fastest for Pramac Ducati ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, while Marc Marquez has now joined team-mate Joan Mir in trying a 2024 'Bradl' prototype. Aleix Espargaro fell at Turn 13.

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 12pm
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1m 31.351s27/28
2^2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.007s27/29
3=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.270s23/28
4^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.316s18/29
5˅4Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.328s19/19
6=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.391s40/40
7^6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.446s32/34
8˅6Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.484s21/32
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.496s19/20
10˅2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.524s29/29
11^3Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.704s33/33
12˅5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.799s18/28
13^3Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.836s17/30
14˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.861s19/27
15=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.891s24/28
16˅6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.917s17/22
17^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.952s27/34
18˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.965s20/20

Official Misano MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.390s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 31.342s (2022)

Miguel Oliveira is fastest as of 11am, riding an 'all-black' test Aprilia. RNF team-mate Raul Fernandez looks to have his usual (2022) RNF machines.

The test, the last available to MotoGP race riders before the end of the 2023 world championship, takes place from 9:00-18:00 (UK time), with a break for lunch…

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 11am
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1m 31.743s
2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.096s
3Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.293s
4Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.316s
5Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.316s
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.407s
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.422s
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.452s
9Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.487s
10Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.585s
11Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.589s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.599s
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.667s
14Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.670s
15Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.989s
16Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.989s
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.169s
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.421s

 

2023 Official Misano MotoGP Test - 10am
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*1m 32.916s
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.813s
3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.943s
4Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.051s
5Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.254s
6Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+2.482s
7Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+3.758s
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.977s
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+4.533s

 