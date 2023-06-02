Crash Home
2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying (5): LIVE UPDATES!

Follow here for live updates from the Sidecar, Supersport, Supertwin, Superbike and Superstock classes...

13:47
Supersport and Supertwin begins

Here we go...

13:45
Birchalls changed a wheel!

Bit of a strange one, we're hearing that the Birchalls changed a wheel mid-qualifying...

13:44
Sidecars come to an end

Founds and Walmsley set the pace in the final qualifying session.

13:38
Sidecar as it stands

13:29
Birchalls are back

The brothers have resumed after an unexpectedly early pause.

13:28
Quickest lap

117.807mph (19m 12.382s) from Founds and Walmsley, from a standing start.

13:13
Birchalls pull in early

They are seemingly testing their race engine so have gone in earlier than we expected.

13:00
Sidecar qualifying begins

Off they go...

12:58
Big Dominic Herbertson move

He will now ride for Dafabet in the Supersport class!

12:54
The difficulties around the TT

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

12:52
Conor Cummins to miss out

No official announcement yet but it appears that Cummins is still unwell.

12:52
The final qualifying session

Action begins around the famous old course at 1pm!

