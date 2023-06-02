Here we go...
2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying (5): LIVE UPDATES!
Follow here for live updates from the Sidecar, Supersport, Supertwin, Superbike and Superstock classes...
Here we go...
Bit of a strange one, we're hearing that the Birchalls changed a wheel mid-qualifying...
Founds and Walmsley set the pace in the final qualifying session.
The brothers have resumed after an unexpectedly early pause.
117.807mph (19m 12.382s) from Founds and Walmsley, from a standing start.
They are seemingly testing their race engine so have gone in earlier than we expected.
Off they go...
He will now ride for Dafabet in the Supersport class!
Isle of Man TT races - The big debate
No official announcement yet but it appears that Cummins is still unwell.
Action begins around the famous old course at 1pm!