Michael Dunlop 2023 Isle of Man TT

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 Isle of Man TT, Supersport Race 2

After winning the opening Supersport race of the week, along with Race 1 in the Superbike and Supertwin classes, Michael Dunlop is aiming to clinch win number 25 at the Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman is the only other winner so far after winning Race 1 in the Superstock class.

14:53
This one is not over yet as lap 4 is coming up.

Scrap that, it's only 8.9 seconds now as Hickman is charging.

14:53

Dunlop's lead is down to ten seconds - Hickman is finding good pace towards the end of lap three.

14:46
Lap 3

Harrison is not enjoying the race at all as he's 25 seconds down on Dunlop in third. 

14:43

Hickman has reduced Dunlop's lead to under 12 seconds but it's not coming down enough to suggest a fight for the win is coming. 

14:36
Pit stops

Harrison is the first to head down pit lane with Dunlop not far behind. 

14:32
Dunlop still out front but the battle for second is on

Hickman is now second after overhauling Harrison on lap 2.

14:25

Dunlop now leads by nearly nine seconds, while Jamie Coward has passed Davey Todd for fourth. 

14:20
Lap 2

Lap 1 is over for the major players and Dunlop leads by nearly seven seconds from Harrison.

14:15
Lap 1

Dunlop is carving his way through the riders ahead of him as he leads by five seconds already. 

14:11
Lap 1 - Dunlop is flying early

Dunlop has extended his lead to over two seconds as Hickman closes in on second.

14:07
Dunlop showing pace straight away

Through the first check point and it's Dunlop who leads but only by a tenth ahead of Dean Harrison. 

14:01

The second and final Supersport race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT is underway. 

13:54

We're just over five minutes away from Race 2 getting underway. 

13:34
Supersport Race 2

Michael Dunlop has already won three races at the 2023 Isle of Man TT, and after his dominant performance in the first Supersport race, he's the clear favourite to claim win number 25 around the legendary road course. 

13:32

Good afternoon and welcome to Race day four at the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

