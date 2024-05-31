Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 4 and 5 - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text updates of Friday's Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions for the 2024 Isle of Man TT

Friday 31 May
Qualifying 4
12:30 - Roads Close
13:00 - Sidecars
14.15 - Superbike/Superstock
15.05 - Supersport/Supertwin
16.30 - Roads Open
18:00 - All Roads Close
Qualifying 5
18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19.20 - Supersport/Supertwin
20.10 - Sidecar 

How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here

31 May 2024
12:57
Racing begins tomorrow

A reminder that today's sessions are the final two Qualifying sessions.

Races begin Saturday afternoon.

12:55
Sidecars up first...
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
12:49
Friday timings

12:48
Extra long day at the TT

Tuesday was cancelled due to weather, and Thursday was cancelled due to a road traffic accident.

The Clerk of the Course has rearranged things to add an extra session today.

We're due to begin at 1pm and roads will open again at 4.30pm.

We restart at 6.30pm this evening until roads open at 9.30pm.

 

12:46
Welcome!

Here are Friday's updates from the Isle of Man TT.