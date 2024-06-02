Todd, Harrison, Dunlop, Hickman is the order
Isle of Man TT: Superbike Race 1 - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from Superbike Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT
Sunday 2 June
Race Day 2
14:40 - Superbike TT Race (6 laps)
Josh Brookes and Dominic Herbertson are out.
Davey Todd is leading in these early minutes of the six-lap race.
Harrison, Coward, swiftly go quicker than McGuinness.
John McGuinness leads into Ballaugh on the first lap.
Dean Harrison first to Glen Helen.
Davey Todd goes faster, though.
226.38 mile race begins. Live updates will appear here.
Superbike Race 1 is set to begin.
A 110th TT start today for John McGuinness.
Yesterday Michael Dunlop equalled his uncle Joey's 26th TT win.
Today, a 27th win would be the all-time record.
Remember, the Superbikes will race for six laps today. The Supersport bikes did four laps yesterday.
Perfect conditions on the Mountain Course today, and we're set to start without disruption.
We've got one race at the TT today. The first Superbike race.
It begins at 2.40pm.