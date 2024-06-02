Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT: Superbike Race 1 - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from Superbike Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT

Sunday 2 June
Race Day 2
14:40 - Superbike TT Race (6 laps)

02 Jun 2024
14:56
Bungalow, Lap 1

Todd, Harrison, Dunlop, Hickman is the order

14:51
Two retirements

Josh Brookes and Dominic Herbertson are out.

14:50

Davey Todd is leading in these early minutes of the six-lap race.

14:48

Harrison, Coward, swiftly go quicker than McGuinness.

14:47
Ballaugh

John McGuinness leads into Ballaugh on the first lap.

14:46
Glen Helen

Dean Harrison first to Glen Helen.

Davey Todd goes faster, though.

 

14:42
Race begins!

226.38 mile race begins. Live updates will appear here.

14:36
A matter of minutes away

Superbike Race 1 is set to begin.

14:25
John McGuinness milestone

A 110th TT start today for John McGuinness.

14:22
Michael Dunlop history-maker?
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Yesterday Michael Dunlop equalled his uncle Joey's 26th TT win.

Today, a 27th win would be the all-time record.

14:21
Six laps

Remember, the Superbikes will race for six laps today. The Supersport bikes did four laps yesterday.

14:20
Weather update

Perfect conditions on the Mountain Course today, and we're set to start without disruption.

14:20
Race Day 2

We've got one race at the TT today. The first Superbike race.

It begins at 2.40pm.