Irwin starts from pole, Todd is 2nd & crowd favourite Dunlop is 3rd.
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES! - Saturday Races
Follow here for live updates of Saturday's six race programme at the North West 200
|Race 1 -
|MILLTOWN SERVICE STATION SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)
|- 10:00 am (Approx)
|Race 2 -
|ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)
|Race 3 -
|TIDES RESTAURANT SUPERSPORT RACE (6 LAPS)
|Race 4 -
|CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK RACE (6 LAPS)
|Race 5 -
|JOHN M PATTERSON SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)
|Race 6 -
|MERROW HOTEL AND SPA SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)
The Superbikes aren't away on their warm up lap yet, expect it to be soon.
Can Glenn Irwin make it ten in a row at the North West 200? The bikes are on the grid, ready for their warm up lap.
A brilliant ride from Hickman, adds another win to his North West 200 tally - three wins now.
What a victory from Peter Hickman, his first win in the Supertwin class at the North West 200. A tactical masterclass, Richard Cooper finishing 2nd and Mike Browne gets 3rd after passing Jeremy McWilliams on the last lap.
HICKMAN leads! Cooper is trying to respond.
Hickman is lining up his move... Here we go!
It's clear to see that Cooper's Kawasaki has more punch out of the corner, but Hickman's Yamaha is so much better on the brakes. This is going to be a great last lap, expect Hickman to make a move!
Nothing separates Richard Cooper and Peter Hickman on the start of lap 3. McWilliams is comfortable in third, but Mike Browne is lapping faster in fourth.
Cooper leads from Hickman, McWilliams is in 3rd - 1.5 seconds back from the leading two.
WE ARE RACING! Hickman leads from Cooper and McWilliams as they head down towards university corner.
Warm up lap done. We are now close to start of today's racing!
Supertwin bikes are on their way, 15 minutes behind schedule.
Supertwin machines are on the grid, ready for their warm up lap. The weather is perfect for racing conditions.
Check out the beautiful Swan Racing Yamaha that Peter Hickman will race today and at the Isle of Man TT races.
At the age of 60, Jeremy McWilliams starts 3rd for both Supertwin races today. Incredible!
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's LIVE commentary of the 2024 North West 200. We had three fantastic races on Thursday (click here to see results) and we are hoping for more of the same today.
The weather is sunny, the roads are now closed & we are set for the first race of the day which is the Supertwin race at 10:00 am (approx) - Peter Hickman starts from pole position onboard the Swan Racing Yamaha.