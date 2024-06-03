John McGuinness 'Absolutely devastated' after last TT win leathers stolen from fan zone

McGuinness posted on his Instagram saying that his 2015 winning leathers had been stolen on Monday

John McGuinness
John McGuinness

23-time TT winner John McGuinness has said that there will be a 'reward for any information' after the set of leathers from his 2015 Senior TT win were stolen.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, McGuinness posted a photo of himself beside the bike and leathers he used to take his 23rd and to date last TT win.

His post said: "Absolutely devastated that the pair of leathers I won my last TT in 2015 have been stolen out of the street diner in the fan zone, they mean so much to me".

The pair of leathers were on display inside the 'Official Pitstop Cafe' at the Isle of Man TT. Fans and riders are appealing on social media for the leathers to be returned, with Peter Hickman taking to Facebook asking for people to get in touch. 

 

The Isle of Man Constabulary are urging the local community and visitors to be on the lookout for Mr McGuinness’s leathers and to call on 01624 631212 or 999, if they have information or know the whereabouts of the stolen leathers.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
3h ago
John McGuinness 'Absolutely devastated' after last TT win leathers stolen from fan zone
John McGuinness
John McGuinness
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aprilia: “Jorge Martin signed with us at 5:30pm today”
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Official: Jorge Martin joins Aprilia for MotoGP 2025!
Jorge Martin signs for Aprilia
Jorge Martin signs for Aprilia
MotoGP
Results
8h ago
2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
F1
News
9h ago
George Russell ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Max Verstappen took shock 2026 F1 sabbatical
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, in the FIA Press Conference.
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD)…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Enea Bastianini: “When Marc overtook me I said ‘no, this is not correct’”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
9h ago
‘Huge’ for Honda if Aleix Espargaro joins as test rider
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Ducati “panic” and U-turn to choose Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
10h ago
Jack Doohan “serious contender” to make F1 debut after Esteban Ocon exit
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…