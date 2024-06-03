John McGuinness 'Absolutely devastated' after last TT win leathers stolen from fan zone

23-time TT winner John McGuinness has said that there will be a 'reward for any information' after the set of leathers from his 2015 Senior TT win were stolen.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, McGuinness posted a photo of himself beside the bike and leathers he used to take his 23rd and to date last TT win.

His post said: "Absolutely devastated that the pair of leathers I won my last TT in 2015 have been stolen out of the street diner in the fan zone, they mean so much to me".

The pair of leathers were on display inside the 'Official Pitstop Cafe' at the Isle of Man TT. Fans and riders are appealing on social media for the leathers to be returned, with Peter Hickman taking to Facebook asking for people to get in touch.

The Isle of Man Constabulary are urging the local community and visitors to be on the lookout for Mr McGuinness’s leathers and to call on 01624 631212 or 999, if they have information or know the whereabouts of the stolen leathers.