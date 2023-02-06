Valentino Rossi “at a very high level” after Bathurst 12 Hours performance

The MotoGP legend and his teammates Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus finished in P6 at the Mount Panorama circuit in Australia on Sunday.

An even better finish was on the cards until a brake light problem which forced them to lose 90 seconds in a pitstop.

Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP Video of Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP

"I think my speed and performance were good,” Rossi said.

“I feel good in this car, it's very easy to drive. But during the race we still need a bit more pace, especially in the heat.

“We could have been in the top five, but overall it was a good race. Considering it was the first experience, it was very positive."

Vincent Vosse, Rossi’s boss at Team WRT, said: "They didn't make the slightest mistake and everyone was similarly fast.

“We must also mention what Vale showed. He was at a very high level for his first race in Bathurst."

Rossi, aged 43, is beginning his second season of four-wheel racing Team WRT.

He drove the #46 BMW M4 at Bathurst, after Team WRT switched manufacturers from Audi for 2023.

Rossi and his team will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe again this year, which begins April 22-24 at Monza.