How to watch the 24 Hours of Spa 2023 superpole today: Live stream for free

The 75th running of the iconic 24 Hours of Spa is this weekend.

It forms part of the GT World Challenge Europe series, and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

A 70-car field will compete including 16 Mercedes cars, 14 Porsche cars, 13 Audi cars, 10 Lamborghini cars, 7 BMW cars, 5 Ferrari cars, 5 McLaren cars and 1 Aston Martin car.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Spa 2023

How to watch the 24 Hours of Spa 2023 from the UK

Sessions will be streamed, live and free, via the official 24 Hours of Spa website here or from the GTWorld YouTube page here.

24 Hours of Spa schedule (UK times)

Wednesday June 28th

5pm - Parade from circuit to Spa City

8.30pm - pit stop practice

Thursday June 29th

8.20pm - Qualifying 1

8.42pm - Qualifying 2

9.04pm - Qualifying 3

9.26pm - Qualifying 4

10pm - night practice

Friday June 30th

2.35pm - superpole

7.35pm - warm-up

Saturday July 1

3.30pm - 24 Hours of Spa begins

Sunday July 2

3.30pm - 24 Hours of Spa ends