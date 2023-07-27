Yamaha receive extra 250 revs for Most WorldSBK round

Rev limits have been a hot talking point throughout the 2023 WorldSBK season, as Ducati's domination atop the sport has led to an attempted re-balancing of play.

But that has not materialised so far as Alvaro Bautista and Ducati have continued to win despite the penalties.

That said, Yamaha have been more competitive, especially in the hands of Toprak Razgatlioglu since Donington Park, as he’s matched Bautista on three wins, albeit one of those came when Bautista crashed out of a race he was expected to win.

Ducati are the only manufacturer that has encountered a reduction in revs, as main rivals Yamaha and Kawasaki have instead profited thanks to small increases.

Yamaha’s extra 250 revs has been confirmed by the FIM after electing to use five of their concession points.

Regarding on-track results, Most is expected to be another strong venue for Razgatlioglu, who has won four out of the six races held at the Czech circuit.

"I like it, the Most circuit! Also last year we had some very good results – especially Race 2," said Razgatlioglu.

"But, you know, this year is very difficult and everyone is very strong. We will try to do our best and win like in Imola.

"In general, I like this circuit – especially hard braking into the first corner. We need to win again but we will see.

"I think it’s good for the R1 WorldSBK, because some sectors you change direction a lot and this is good because the Yamaha is working well for that and has always been strong in the corners. The long straight is a bit difficult but we keep fighting!"