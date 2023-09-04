A statement by Kawasaki read: "Six time WorldSBK Champion, Rea, will leave the Kawasaki Racing Team at the end of the 2023 season. Formally contracted for both the current and 2024 seasons, Rea will be released from this agreement by mutual consent at the end of the racing season.

"During his time riding for the official factory team, 36 year old Rea achieved an unprecedented haul of six WorldSBK titles as well as accruing a slew of other records including all-time WorldSBK records for Championships, Race Wins, Podiums, Fastest Laps and Overall Points Scored."

Rea - who began his WorldSBK career at Honda in 2009 before joining Kawasaki in 2015 and claiming title glory for the next six seasons - looks certain to take over the Pata Yamaha ride vacated by fellow former champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is joining BMW.

“I want to thank everyone at KMC and KRT for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level. I have learnt and grown so much as a person and a rider since the first day throwing my leg over the factory Ninja ZX-10R superbike," Rea said.

"Winning six consecutive WorldSBK Championships will always be the most obvious highlight of my time with Kawasaki; but it will also be the amazing memories, the life lessons and the laughs that I will take with me into the future. And, for sure, it’s our mission to complete the 2023 season as strongly and with as much commitment as we have always shown.

"Now, looking back on our journey, it fills me with pride at the joy and happiness we have brought Kawasaki fans and Kawasaki owners around the world. This is not a goodbye, because you don’t say goodbye to family, but it is simply the end of this incredible chapter. I wish everyone at KRT the best of luck for the chapters that will surely follow.

"See you at the track”

It remains unclear who will now replace Rea, alongside Alex Lowes, at Kawasaki for 2024.