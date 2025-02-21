Toprak Razgatlioglu explains cause of Australian WorldSBK FP1 crash

Toprak Razgatlioglu says his “very strange” FP1 crash on Friday at the Phillip Island World Superbike round was caused by his BMW’s traction control not working.

The reigning world champion has already had a bruising week at Phillip Island having suffered a heavy highside on day one of testing.

In FP1 on Friday, he had another highside with around 15 minutes remaining, this time at Turn 4. He banged himself up, but walked away mostly unscathed.

Razgatlioglu says the bike’s traction control wasn’t working when he crashed, with the team at a loss as to explain why.

Toprak Razgatlioglu explains Australian WorldSBK crash

“It was a very strange crash,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“We checked the data, [I was] 39% on gas. I did a highside because the traction [control] wasn’t working there.

“I don’t know [why]. I also spoke to my electronics guy, he also checked and he doesn’t know.

“But anyway, now it’s not bad, I’m lucky nothing is broken but I feel pain everywhere, especially my hand.

“But in the afternoon we rode again because I need to ride to understand the bike, I need to do some set-up.

“At the end of the day we did a good pace, we understood the bike and we found some good set-ups.

“Tomorrow I hope we find again the good set-up because the pace is important here. Now we’re not bad, but I need a little bit more.”

He added: “I see the picture when I’m flying. Immediately I tried to recover my hand. But the finger is not bad.

“I feel a little bit of pain, but I feel just the hand is a little bit in pain. I’m still riding the bike. this is the positive thing.

“I think for the race weekend I feel much better because we’ve had three, four days [here] and in general I’m just focused on my bike because we need a good set-up.

“It looks like everything is going positive. Only this morning it was a little bit strange a start, but this is racing.”

Razgatlioglu was third fastest at the end of Friday’s practice, albeit 0.809s behind pacesetter Nicolo Bulega on the factory Ducati.

The Turkish rider believes he could have been much closer to Bulega had he been able to use the SC0 Pirelli tyre.

“It’s not bad,” he said of his pace.

“I tried to use the SC0 tyre, but in the morning I’m not riding the bike [at the end of the session].

“In the afternoon we didn’t know if it was possible I was riding or not.

“The team is not organised to use the SC0 tyre and I didn’t use the SC0, but we did not a bad lap time, especially after the red flag.

“I did the good pace, and this is why I am happy. If I’m using the SC0 tyre I think I am easily in the 1m28s lap time - maybe a similar lap time like Bulega.”