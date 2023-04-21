Alvaro Bautista topped the opening World Superbike practice in Assen as he continues his dominant start to 2023.

Alex Lowes was the early pacesetter as he led a factory KRT 1-2 from teammate Jonathan Rea.

Lowes’ time of 1:36.070s was then smashed by Rea as the six-time Superbike champion went six tenths clear.

Bautista and Bassani were the next riders able to break the 1m 36s barrier, however, both Ducati riders were over four tenths off the time set by Rea.

Conitnuing to find the pace as his opening stint developed, reigning world champion Bautista then closed to within a tenth of Rea on his next lap.

As Rea and Bautista kept up their battle for top spot, Toprak Razgatlioglu was down in 23rd place after spending the majority of the first 15 minutes in pit lane.

When Razgatlioglu did post his first flying lap, the 2021 world champion jumped up to tenth place before making that P5.

Leading the way for the rookies was Remy Gardner, with the Australian making a very bright start in third with less than 20 minutes remaining of FP1.

With minimal improvements being made by riders, Rea remained in a comfortable first place as he led Bautista by over three tenths.

The 16-time race winner at Assen posted a time of 1:34.774s which was the only sub 1m 35s lap of the session until Bautista overhauled Rea with a time of 1:34.698s.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:34.592s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.182s 3 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.584s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.593s 5 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.654s 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.681s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.726s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.857s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.921s 10 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.966s 11 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.114s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.129s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.188s 14 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.197s 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.327s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.392s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.689s 18 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.139s 19 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.533s 20 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +2.577s 21 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.704s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.834s 23 Gabriele Ruiu ITA BMW M 1000 RR +3.112s 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.766s 25 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +5.026s

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Making his return after breaking his leg in a clash with Lowes at Mandalika, Loris Baz brought his session to an early end after removing his leathers with a quarter of FP1 left to run.

However, this was due to an issue with his M 1000 RR and not because of the injury causing him to postpone riding until FP2.

Assen Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00