Assen World Superbike FP1 Results: Alvaro Bautista top ahead of Jonathan Rea

RobertJones's picture
21 Apr 2023
Alvaro Bautista , Indonesian WorldSBK, 3 March

Results from Free Practice 1, round 3 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Alvaro Bautista topped the opening World Superbike practice in Assen as he continues his dominant start to 2023. 

Alex Lowes was the early pacesetter as he led a factory KRT 1-2 from teammate Jonathan Rea. 

Lowes’ time of 1:36.070s was then smashed by Rea as the six-time Superbike champion went six tenths clear. 

Bautista and Bassani were the next riders able to break the 1m 36s barrier, however, both Ducati riders were over four tenths off the time set by Rea. 

Conitnuing to find the pace as his opening stint developed, reigning world champion Bautista then closed to within a tenth of Rea on his next lap.

As Rea and Bautista kept up their battle for top spot, Toprak Razgatlioglu was down in 23rd place after spending the majority of the first 15 minutes in pit lane. 

When Razgatlioglu did post his first flying lap, the 2021 world champion jumped up to tenth place before making that P5.

Leading the way for the rookies was Remy Gardner, with the Australian making a very bright start in third with less than 20 minutes remaining of FP1.

With minimal improvements being made by riders, Rea remained in a comfortable first place as he led Bautista by over three tenths.

The 16-time race winner at Assen posted a time of 1:34.774s which was the only sub 1m 35s lap of the session until Bautista overhauled Rea with a time of 1:34.698s.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:34.592s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.182s
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.584s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.593s
5Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.654s
6Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.681s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.726s
8Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.857s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.921s
10Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.966s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.114s
12Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.129s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.188s
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.197s
15Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.327s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.392s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.689s
18Bradley RayGRBMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.139s
19Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.533s
20Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+2.577s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.704s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.834s
23Gabriele RuiuITABMW M 1000 RR+3.112s
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.766s
25Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+5.026s

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Making his return after breaking his leg in a clash with Lowes at Mandalika, Loris Baz brought his session to an early end after removing his leathers with a quarter of FP1 left to run. 

However, this was due to an issue with his M 1000 RR and not because of the injury causing him to postpone riding until FP2.

Assen Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00

 